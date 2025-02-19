FROC

Coinbase introduced a meme test coin

NameFROC

RankNo.3249

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000329366881092608,2025-02-19

Lowest Price0.000006189755696423,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionCoinbase introduced a meme test coin

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.