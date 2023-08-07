Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
ETFs
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Fomo Inu
FINU/USDT
0.0001179
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.0006500
24h Low
0.0001141
24h Volume (FINU)
755.67M
24h Amount (USDT)
211.58K
24h High
0.0006500
24h Low
0.0001141
24h Volume (FINU)
755.67M
24h Amount (USDT)
211.58K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
FINU
Fomo Inu is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that aims to provide a unique and innovative solution to the cryptocurrency market. It is designed to be a utility token that powers the meme coin community on our launchpad platform.
Overview
Name
FINU
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
10,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
Price(USDT)
(FINU)
(USDT)
0.0001179
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy FINU
Sell FINU
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
FINU
Total
USDT
Buy FINU
Available
--
FINU
Price
USDT
Amount
FINU
Total
USDT
Sell FINU
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...