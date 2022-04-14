FHE

Mind Network pioneers quantum-resistant Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) infrastructure, powering a fully encrypted internet through secure data and AI computation. In collaboration with industry leaders, Mind Network is establishing HTTPZ — a Zero Trust Internet Protocol — to set new standards for trusted AI and encrypted on-chain data processing in Web3 and AI ecosystems.

NameFHE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply249,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.249%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

