mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Erugo World Coin
EWC/USDT
0.4480.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.451
24h Low
0.434
24h Volume (EWC)
27.84K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.03K
24h High
0.451
24h Low
0.434
24h Volume (EWC)
27.84K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.03K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
EWC
Erugo World Coin (hereinafter referred to as EWC) is designed to connect the real economy system with the virtual reality-based Metaverse platform ‘Erugo World’. We, the Erugo team, thought that the true completion of Metaverse should be directly connected to the real world beyond the virtual world. The biggest problem with this completion is that in reality, the reliability of assets in the virtual world cannot be secured. So far, there have been many services claiming to be Metaverse, but no services have succeeded in this. Virtual assets on a digital base are free to create copies that are not different from the original. The copies produced in this way caused excessive inflation or deflation in the market, causing the service to fail. Our team paid attention to this and studied the solution, and the answer was to use EWC, a blockchain cryptocurrency. EWC is the perfect means to help users experience the economic activities they experience at Metaverse “Erugo World” in the real world. EWC allows users’ assets to come and go between Erugo World and reality. EWC is a kind of passage.
Overview
Name
EWC
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
20,000,000
Order Book
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Price(USDT)

(EWC)

(USDT)

0.448$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(EWC)
Price(USDT)
Amount(EWC)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy EWC
Sell EWC
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountEWC
TotalUSDT
Available -- EWC
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountEWC
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM