The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. MEXC splits 26 ENS Domains NFTs into 26,000,000 ENSDOMAIN index tokens (1,000,000 ENSDOMAIN per NFT). The ENSDOMAIN index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 26 ENS Domains NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC ENS Domains NFT holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x7aD463AC50d7E324a90400CF2579aeD2205f821A