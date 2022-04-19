mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Endless Battlefield
EB/USDT
0.0000770.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.000083
24h Low
0.000063
24h Volume (EB)
19.81M
24h Amount (USDT)
1.45K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.000083
24h Low
0.000063
24h Volume (EB)
19.81M
24h Amount (USDT)
1.45K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
EB
Endless Battlefield is a military strategy and exploration sandbox metaverse built on UE engine. Using planets as the map, it provides multiple modes to fulfill the needs of different players. The game can be played in FPS mode for hardcore players. Casual players also can find various activities to start their adventure including hunting, fishing, and building. Players will be rewarded by collecting materials, constructing sites and winning battles.Six kinds of FPS competitive gameplay, players enjoy competitive fun while getting P2E gains.
Overview
Name
EB
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
--
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(EB)

(USDT)

0.000077$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(EB)
Price(USDT)
Amount(EB)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy EB
Sell EB
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountEB
TotalUSDT
Available -- EB
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountEB
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM