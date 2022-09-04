mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Delio
DSP/USDT
0.060500.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.06191
24h Low
0.06024
24h Volume (DSP)
389.28K
24h Amount (USDT)
23.77K
24h High
0.06191
24h Low
0.06024
24h Volume (DSP)
389.28K
24h Amount (USDT)
23.77K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
DSP
Delio (DSP) is the governance token of the Delio crypto finance ecosystem. Delio (DSP) plays a major role in the crypto asset services of Delio Crypto-bank such as APY bearing wallet, cryptocurrency lending, cash loans, NFT marketplace, and virtual asset management, collectively named as Delio Services. It’s also a governance token of Delio protocol allowing holders to influence and vote on future development decisions. The owner of Delio (DSP) can participate in Delio's governance, voting, various yield farming events, and benefit from transaction fees. The more Delio (DSP) the user holds, the more voting power the user will have in the Delio ecosystem. In addition to the major governance functions in the ecosystem, DSP rewards and DSP-backed financial products are under further development.
Overview
Name
DSP
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
500,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(DSP)

(USDT)

0.06050$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(DSP)
Price(USDT)
Amount(DSP)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy DSP
Sell DSP
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountDSP
TotalUSDT
Available -- DSP
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountDSP
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM