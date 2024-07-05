DORKY

Dork Lord (ETH) is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. Inspired by Matt Furie's comic book series "Boy's Club," featuring the quirky and beloved characters from the series, Dork Lord aims to tap into the viral popularity of meme coins like Pepe and Dogecoin. Join the Dork Lord community and ride the wave of meme culture in the crypto world. Whether you're a seasoned investor or new to the scene, Dork Lord $DORKY is set to captivate and reward its supporters.

NameDORKY

RankNo.3589

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply69,420,000

Total Supply69,420,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15920904960381208,2024-10-29

Lowest Price0.002686366670419065,2024-07-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.