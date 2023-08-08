Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
ETFs
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
DeeLance
DLANCE/USDT
0.01447
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.02750
24h Low
0.00378
24h Volume (DLANCE)
3.90M
24h Amount (USDT)
78.34K
24h High
0.02750
24h Low
0.00378
24h Volume (DLANCE)
3.90M
24h Amount (USDT)
78.34K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
DLANCE
DeeLance is the first decentralized platform revolutionizing how freelancers connect with potential employers in Metaverse, launching its 6 stage presale on the 30th of March 2023 aiming to reach its $2.5M hard cap in 3 months.
Overview
Name
DLANCE
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
Price(USDT)
(DLANCE)
(USDT)
0.01447
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy DLANCE
Sell DLANCE
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
DLANCE
Total
USDT
Buy DLANCE
Available
--
DLANCE
Price
USDT
Amount
DLANCE
Total
USDT
Sell DLANCE
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...