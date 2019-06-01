mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
DAPPT
DAPPT/USDT
0.00059030.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.0006200
24h Low
0.0005498
24h Volume (DAPPT)
84.37M
24h Amount (USDT)
49.51K
24h High
0.0006200
24h Low
0.0005498
24h Volume (DAPPT)
84.37M
24h Amount (USDT)
49.51K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
DAPPT
Dapp.com is a data-driven, decentralized app store that makes it easy for everyone to discover, analyze and use all dapps. As a unified entry point for the future of decentralized applications, Dapp.com pushes decentralized applications to maturity through a series of product modules and tools. By collecting data on all blockchain transactions and user operations and applying custom algorithms,Dapp.com provides users with trusted analysis of every dapp in the market, helping them gain insight into outstanding applications. Through store wallet and decentralized MIN tools, users can use the application on each chain without threshold, and get rid of repeated installation of wallet tools on each chain. Meanwhile, Dapp.com will release cross-chain Dapp development tools for developers and users. Developers can switch or expand Dapp to the blockchain most suitable for their business choice according to their needs. Decentralized technology offers limitless possibilities for changing the world we live in, and Dapp.com makes those possibilities a reality.
Overview
Name
DAPPT
Issue Time
2019-06
Related Links
Issue Price
0.0044 USDT
Max Supply
5,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(DAPPT)

(USDT)

0.0005903$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(DAPPT)
Price(USDT)
Amount(DAPPT)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy DAPPT
Sell DAPPT
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountDAPPT
TotalUSDT
Available -- DAPPT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountDAPPT
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM