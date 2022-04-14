CHC

ChillCoin CHC is a meme character that's all about being super relaxed and not caring much about anything. His whole vibe is “lowkey” — meaning he's calm, casual, and doesn't make a big deal about stuff.

NameCHC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

