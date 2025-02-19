CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

NameCGX

RankNo.2661

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply173,198,643

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1731%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Lowest Price0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainRONIN

Sector

Social Media

