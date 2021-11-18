mexc
CEEK3X Long
Est. Rebalance Price
0.3548
Fee Rate
0.001%
Net Value
--
24h High
0.986
24h Low
0.702
24h Volume (CEEK3L)
416.96K
CEEK3L is the leveraged token for CEEK 3x Long. The product may experience high volatility and net asset value erosion.

Please read the Leveraged ETF FAQ before trading.

Here to Help You 24/7 on Leveraged ETFs: MEXC ETF Community

CEEK3L
CEEK 3 times long (CEEK3L) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of CEEK. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.1 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
Name
CEEK3L
Issue Time
2021-11-18 00:00:00
Issue Price
1 USDT
Max Supply
-
© 2022 MEXC.COM

