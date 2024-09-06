CA1

Coupon Assets (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source!

NameCA1

RankNo.1399

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.95%

Circulation Supply9,671,260

Max Supply270,000,000

Total Supply270,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0358%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7091320800046876,2024-11-01

Lowest Price0.1615430304068605,2024-09-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCoupon Assets (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.