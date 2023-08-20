mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Bob 2.0

BOB2/USDT
0.0000000000001099--
$0.00
24h High
0.0000000000001400
24h Low
0.0000000000001019
24h Volume (BOB2)
194,564,188.20B
24h Amount (USDT)
23.59K
24h High
0.0000000000001400
24h Low
0.0000000000001019
24h Volume (BOB2)
194,564,188.20B
24h Amount (USDT)
23.59K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
BOB2
BOB 2.0 is a meme coin on Ethereum.
Overview
Name
BOB2
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
420,000,000,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000000000000001
0.0000000000000001
0.000000000000001
0.00000000000001
0.0000000000001
0.000000000001
0.00000000001

Price(USDT)

(BOB2)

(USDT)

0.0000000000001099$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy BOB2
Sell BOB2
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountBOB2
TotalUSDT
Available -- BOB2
PriceUSDT
AmountBOB2
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...