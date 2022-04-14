BABYA

Baby Niza is a meme coin on the BNB Chain, designed to bring fun, excitement, and community-driven growth to the world of cryptocurrencies. Inspired by the playful and viral nature of meme culture, Baby Niza is more than just a token—it’s a movement. We aim to create a strong and engaged community while capitalizing on the popularity of meme coins to provide unique opportunities for holders.

NameBABYA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBaby Niza is a meme coin on the BNB Chain, designed to bring fun, excitement, and community-driven growth to the world of cryptocurrencies. Inspired by the playful and viral nature of meme culture, Baby Niza is more than just a token—it’s a movement. We aim to create a strong and engaged community while capitalizing on the popularity of meme coins to provide unique opportunities for holders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.