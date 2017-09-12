AVT

The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

NameAVT

RankNo.1102

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.61%

Circulation Supply6,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.093199729919434,2017-09-12

Lowest Price0.0291590858799,2020-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
AVT/USDT
Aventus
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AVT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AVT/USDT
Aventus
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AVT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...