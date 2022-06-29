The Alyattes has been created as a solution-oriented Token for existing problems of the cryptocurrencies and consists of 6 major different platforms. 65% of Max Total Supply is locked in SC for PoS & PoA Mining for the next estimated 5 years. ALYA provides 100% decentralised green Mining and includes a unique Reverse Halving Plan to keep Mining profitable for Miners. Alya Team is aiming to build an Ecosystem around ALYA Token to add more usecases like ALYA Wallet, AlyaFinance, AlyaFun, ALYA Swap, ALYA Ex and ALYA Trading. ALYACare Foundation has been established to support World’s Children like Clean Water Solutions, Medical Asisstance, Food and Sheltering Problems.