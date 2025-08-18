The Loonies hind (LOON)
The Loonies (LOON) reaalajas hind on --. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul LOON kaubeldud madalaim $ 0 ja kõrgeim $ 0 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. LOONkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 0.00266627 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on LOON muutunud +0.08% viimase tunni jooksul, -2.21% 24 tunni vältel +11.54% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
The Loonies praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 204.68K -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. LOON ringlev varu on 1.00B, mille koguvaru on 1000000000.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 204.68K.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse The Loonies ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse The Loonies ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse The Loonies ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse The Loonies ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ 0
|-2.21%
|30 päeva
|$ 0
|-24.72%
|60 päeva
|$ 0
|+10.34%
|90 päeva
|$ 0
|--
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
The Loonies (LOON) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet LOON tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.