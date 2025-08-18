Request hind (REQ)
Request (REQ) reaalajas hind on $0.150521. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul REQ kaubeldud madalaim $ 0.150256 ja kõrgeim $ 0.152838 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. REQkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 1.059 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.00454707.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on REQ muutunud +0.06% viimase tunni jooksul, -1.15% 24 tunni vältel -1.06% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Request praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 112.23M -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. REQ ringlev varu on 744.29M, mille koguvaru on 999418799.5701458. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 150.70M.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Request ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.001762893410594.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Request ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0094451024.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Request ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0179352845.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Request ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.0004769622270249.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ -0.001762893410594
|-1.15%
|30 päeva
|$ +0.0094451024
|+6.27%
|60 päeva
|$ +0.0179352845
|+11.92%
|90 päeva
|$ -0.0004769622270249
|-0.31%
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
Request (REQ) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet REQ tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.