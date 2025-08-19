ETCPOW hind (ETCPOW)
+0.26%
-6.28%
-10.27%
-10.27%
ETCPOW (ETCPOW) reaalajas hind on $0.00774654. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul ETCPOW kaubeldud madalaim $ 0.00761419 ja kõrgeim $ 0.00826898 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. ETCPOWkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 2.82 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.00681948.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on ETCPOW muutunud +0.26% viimase tunni jooksul, -6.28% 24 tunni vältel -10.27% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
ETCPOW praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 0.00 $ 232.56 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. ETCPOW ringlev varu on 0.00, mille koguvaru on 1000000000.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 7.75M.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse ETCPOW ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.000519240963584315.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse ETCPOW ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.0028106120.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse ETCPOW ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.0006142758.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse ETCPOW ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.000711874421307174.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ -0.000519240963584315
|-6.28%
|30 päeva
|$ -0.0028106120
|-36.28%
|60 päeva
|$ -0.0006142758
|-7.92%
|90 päeva
|$ -0.000711874421307174
|-8.41%
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
ETCPOW (ETCPOW) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet ETCPOW tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.