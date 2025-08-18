Defi Warrior hind (FIWA)
+0.86%
-0.28%
+1.66%
+1.66%
Defi Warrior (FIWA) reaalajas hind on --. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul FIWA kaubeldud madalaim $ 0 ja kõrgeim $ 0 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. FIWAkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 0.03683698 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on FIWA muutunud +0.86% viimase tunni jooksul, -0.28% 24 tunni vältel +1.66% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Defi Warrior praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 64.16K -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. FIWA ringlev varu on 2.27B, mille koguvaru on 10000000000.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 282.57K.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Defi Warrior ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Defi Warrior ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Defi Warrior ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Defi Warrior ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|30 päeva
|$ 0
|-5.98%
|60 päeva
|$ 0
|-3.34%
|90 päeva
|$ 0
|--
DeFi Warrior is a DeFi x NFT Play2earn Blockchain game with a fascinating crypto galaxy game story. While NFT games are creating a strong trend, DeFi Warrior stands out with the combination of DeFi and NFT in the game, along with the story of the crypto world in miniature. In DeFi Warrior, each blockchain is a planet, and each crypto is a warrior. The planet is also the place where warriors can build their coin mining factory, and fight against bosses or enemies for rewards. The token FIWA backed by BEP 20 is the main token. FIWA token is required for trading on DeFi Warrior's NFT market place. We'll burn FIWA token during the project's operation. The NFT Warriors backed by BEP 721 are the main characters in game can be traded on the NFT market and staked in pool to earn token. Such game dynamics aim to achieve two essential goals: to bring the world of crypto to masses through gaming, and to pique the curiosity of both gamers and crypto investors. I. What makes Defi Warrior unique? The following three things can be mentioned as the highlights of Defi Warrior: 1. The first Crypto character & Crypto galaxy game concept We create a miniature world of blockchain in the game. Each Warrior created is a representative of a Cryptocurrency. For example Bitcoin Warrior, Ethereum Warrior or etc. Some gameplays simulate how blockchain works such as mining or fork. 2 Crypto price movement boosts character’s strength Warrior attributes will be buffed based on the price movement of tokens on the market. 3 The first Initial Game Offering (IGO) Crowdfunding call of projects in the game II. Defi Warrior team Defi Warrior is developed by a team of experienced professionals in both technology and Blockchain. We have 5+ years of expertise in developing 05 Crypto exchanges for Japanese & Global markets, crypto wallets, establishing private blockchains, NFT marketplaces, and DEXs. One of our prides is the in-house game development team, Smart Studio Game, with excellent individuals more than 10 years of experience and also produced many outstanding games. 1. Founding team - Mark Dao - Co-founder Founder & CEO - BAP Group. Former Game System Engineer and PM at CyberAgent Group Japan (Ameba game). 5+ years in blockchain development and crypto investment - Victor Truong - Co-founder FCCA, Certified Internal Auditor. CEO - BAP Ventures 10+ years in Business & Finance 4+ years in crypto investment - Loi Luu - Cofounding Advisor CEO & Co-founder at Kyber Network - Long Vuong - Cofounding Advisor: CEO & Founder at Tomochain 2. Smart Game Studio The forerunner of Smart Game Staudio is the Funkoi company whose founder is Mr. Daniel, a Google Technical Leader in Silicon Valley. Later, Funkoi was acquired by BAP and is continuing to grow at the present. Some achievements can be named as: - The Beat Master - Top #2 US in 2021 - Screw Factory - Top #100 US market - Metal Heroes - Featured on Google Store 3. Advisors - Daniel Jeppsson: Technical Project Lead at Google. 18+ years working in game development - Riley Tran Co-founder GFS Ventures. Country Director - Near Protocol - Barek Sekandari: COO of Fantom. Director of SKchain Ventures - Alexandre De Damas. Founder & CEO of Damacorp Global. Partner of Quantum Fintech Group
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.