Cybria (CYBA) tokenoomika
Cybria (CYBA) teave
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network.
What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management.
History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come.
What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live:
- Cybria Swap
- Cybria Staking
- Cybria Testnet
We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership.
What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation.
Token :
- Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions.
- Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions.
- Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions.
- Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
Cybria (CYBA) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage Cybria (CYBA) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
Cybria (CYBA) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
Cybria (CYBA) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate CYBA tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
CYBA tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate CYBA tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage CYBA tokeni reaalajas hinda!
CYBA – hinna ennustus
Tahaksite teada, kuhu CYBA võiks suunduda? Meie CYBA hinnaennustuste leht ühendab turu meeleolu, ajaloolised trendid ja tehnilised näitajad, et pakkuda tulevikku suunatud vaadet.
Miks peaksite valima kauplemiseks MEXC platvormi?
MEXC on üks maailma juhtivaid krüptobörse, mida usaldavad miljonid kasutajad üle maailma. Olenemata sellest, kas olete algaja või professionaal, on MEXC teie lihtsaim viis krüptoga tegelemiseks.
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.