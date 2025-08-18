Bytecoin hind (BCN)
--
-0.00%
+5.14%
+5.14%
Bytecoin (BCN) reaalajas hind on --. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul BCN kaubeldud madalaim $ 0 ja kõrgeim $ 0 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. BCNkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 0.145166 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on BCN muutunud -- viimase tunni jooksul, -0.00% 24 tunni vältel +5.14% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Bytecoin praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 3.87M -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. BCN ringlev varu on 184.02B, mille koguvaru on 184066828814.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 3.87M.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bytecoin ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bytecoin ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bytecoin ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bytecoin ja USD hinnamuutus $ 0.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 päeva
|$ 0
|-18.85%
|60 päeva
|$ 0
|-22.89%
|90 päeva
|$ 0
|--
Bytecoin is the first cryptocurrency created with CryptoNote technology. Bytecoin allows users to make absolutely anonymous money transfers through the CryptoNote algorithm. CryptoNote uses CryptoNote ring signatures to provide anonymous transactions and allows you to sign a message on behalf of a group. The signature only proves the message was created by someone from the group, but all the possible signers are indistinguishable from each other. Even if outgoing transactions are untraceable, everyone may still be able to see the payments received and thus determine one's income. By using a variation of the Diffie-Hellman exchange protocol, a receiver has multiple unique one-time addresses derived from his single public key. After funds are sent to these addresses they can only be redeemed by the receiver; and it would be impossible to cross-link these payments. As a primarily peer-to-peer (p2p) payment system, Bytecoin has many of the same use-cases as Bitcoin. Created in 2012, Bytecoin is one of the earliest developed cryptocurrencies. Until recently, the team behind the coin has kept themselves anonymous. Now, though, they’ve opened up multiple communication channels, removed some layers of anonymity, and even built several local communities. Bitcoin’s PoW consensus algorithm heavily favors miners that use powerful GPU and ASIC machines over those trying to mine with CPUs. This causes the network to centralize around the more powerful miners. Bytecoin attempts to close the gap between these two classes of miners with a new algorithm, Egalitarian Proof-of-Work (PoW). Egalitarian PoW uses a version of skrypt, a proof of work function similar to the hashcash function used by Bitcoin. The difference between the two is that scrypt isn’t memory bound. Because of this, you can produce highly efficient CPU mining rigs. GPUs will always be about 10 times more effective, though. The Bytecoin project has been fairly fractured since its inception in July 2012. Previously, several isolated teams worked on the project without seemingly communicating with each other. This led to numerous forks and versions of the coin. In July 2017, the team decided to change their image and provide more transparency to the community. The team still remains pseudo-anonymous by only providing names and headshots on their webpage – no bios or social media links. But, it’s tough to expect more from a project that’s focused on privacy. The team has been busy at work refactoring their code and are planning to release a new public API on February 6, 2018. They’ll also be entering the Asian, Middle East, and African markets throughout 2018.
MEXC on juhtiv krüptoraha börs, mida usaldab üle 10 miljoni kasutaja kogu maailmas. See on tuntud kui kõige suurema tokenite valikuga, kiireima tokenite noteerimise ja turu madalaimate kauplemiskuludega börs. Liituge nüüd MEXC-ga, et kogeda tipptasemel likviidsust ja turu kõige konkurentsivõimelisemaid tasusid!
Kui palju on Bytecoin (BCN) väärt USD homme, järgmisel nädalal või järgmisel kuul? Kui kõrgeks võiksid teie Bytecoin (BCN) varad olla hinnatud aastatel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – või isegi 10 või 20 aasta pärast? Kasutage meie hinna ennustuse tööriista, et uurida Bytecoin nii lühi- kui ka pikaajalisi prognoose aasta kohta.
Vaadake Bytecoin hinna ennustust kohe!
Bytecoin (BCN) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet BCN tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
|Aeg (UTC+8)
|Tüüp
|Teave
|08-17 18:11:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Valdkonna uudised
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Valuutapoliitika
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.