Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure.
Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence.
Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns.
Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025)
Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players.
Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations.
Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025)
Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players.
Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors.
Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025)
Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly.
AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions.
Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond)
BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
BluffCat (BLUFF) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage BluffCat (BLUFF) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
BluffCat (BLUFF) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
BluffCat (BLUFF) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate BLUFF tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
BLUFF tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate BLUFF tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage BLUFF tokeni reaalajas hinda!
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.