Mis on Bitcoin Gold (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."

Üksuse Bitcoin Gold (BTG) allikas Ametlik veebisait

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) tokenoomika

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri.

Inimesed küsivad järgmist. Muud küsimused üksuse Bitcoin Gold (BTG) kohta Kui palju on Bitcoin Gold (BTG) tänapäeval väärt? Reaalajas BTG hind USD on 0.510684 USD , mida uuendatakse reaalajas uusimate turuandmetega. Milline on praegune BTG/USD hind? $ 0.510684 . Täpse tokeni konverteerimise jaoks vaadake Praegune hind BTG/USD on. Täpse tokeni konverteerimise jaoks vaadake MEXC konverterit Milline on Bitcoin Gold turukapitalisatsioon? BTG turukapitalisatsioon on $ 8.94M USD . Turukapitalisatsioon = praegune hind × ringlev varu. See näitab tokeni kogu turuväärtust ja edetabelikohta. Milline on BTG ringlev varu? BTG ringlev varu on 17.51M USD . Mis oli kõigi aegade kõrgeim BTG (ATH) hind? BTG saavutab ATH hinna summas 456.25 USD . Mis oli kõigi aegade BTG madalaim (ATL) hind? BTG nägi ATL hinda summas 0.12242 USD . Milline on BTG kauplemismaht? Reaalajas 24 tunnine BTG kauplemismaht on -- USD . Kas BTG sel aastal kõrgemale ka suundub? BTG võib sel aastal turutingimustest ja projektide arengust olenevalt veelgi tõusta. Põhjalikuma analüüsi saamiseks vaadake BTG hinna ennustust

