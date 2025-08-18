Bitcoin Diamond hind (BCD)
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) reaalajas hind on $0.0414465. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul BCD kaubeldud madalaim $ 0.04017535 ja kõrgeim $ 0.04166076 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. BCDkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 147.18 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.00399018.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on BCD muutunud -0.03% viimase tunni jooksul, +2.37% 24 tunni vältel -2.01% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Bitcoin Diamond praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 7.80M -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. BCD ringlev varu on 188.16M, mille koguvaru on 188156897.953024. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 7.80M.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bitcoin Diamond ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0009603.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bitcoin Diamond ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.0040484568.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bitcoin Diamond ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0203687415.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Bitcoin Diamond ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.00663980353859967.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ +0.0009603
|+2.37%
|30 päeva
|$ -0.0040484568
|-9.76%
|60 päeva
|$ +0.0203687415
|+49.14%
|90 päeva
|$ +0.00663980353859967
|+19.08%
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
MEXC on juhtiv krüptoraha börs, mida usaldab üle 10 miljoni kasutaja kogu maailmas. See on tuntud kui kõige suurema tokenite valikuga, kiireima tokenite noteerimise ja turu madalaimate kauplemiskuludega börs. Liituge nüüd MEXC-ga, et kogeda tipptasemel likviidsust ja turu kõige konkurentsivõimelisemaid tasusid!
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet BCD tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.