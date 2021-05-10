Internet Computer (ICP) tokenoomika

Avastage olulisi teadmisi Internet Computer (ICP) kohta, sealhulgas selle tokenite pakkumise, jaotusmudeli ja reaalajas turuandmete kohta.
USD

Internet Computer (ICP) teave

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

Ametlik veebisait:
https://internetcomputer.org/
Valge raamat:
https://internetcomputer.org/whitepaper.pdf
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/

Internet Computer (ICP) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage Internet Computer (ICP) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Turukapital:
$ 2.76B
$ 2.76B
Koguvaru:
$ 536.91M
$ 536.91M
Ringlev varu:
$ 536.91M
$ 536.91M
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
$ 2.76B
$ 2.76B
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim:
$ 500
$ 500
Kõigi aegade madalaim:
$ 0
$ 0
Praegune hind:
$ 5.135
$ 5.135

Internet Computer (ICP) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas ICP tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: The initial total token supply of ICP was 469 million.
  • Inflationary Rewards: The total supply has increased to approximately 519 million (as of May 28, 2024) through two main inflationary reward mechanisms:
    • Node Provider Rewards: Inflationary ICP rewards are used to compensate node providers, determined by the Network Nervous System (NNS).
    • Governance Rewards: ICP holders who stake tokens in neurons and participate in governance receive rewards, which are also inflationary.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Recipient% AllocationUnlocking MechanismUnlock Start DateUnlock GranularityAmount per PeriodUnique Unlock Periods
DFINITY Foundation23.86%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant126,684,6701
Team Members18%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant95,571,0001
Early Contributors9.5%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant50,440,2501
Internet Computer Association4.26%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant22,618,4701
Strategic Partnerships3.79%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant20,123,0051
Advisors and Other Third-Parties2.4%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant12,742,8001
Node Operators0.22%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant1,168,0901
Initial Community and Developer0.48%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant2,548,5601
Community Airdrop0.8%1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting2021-06-10monthly4,247,60012
Pre-Sale4.96%1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting2021-06-10monthly26,335,12012
  • TGE: Token Generation Event

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ICP is staked in "neurons" via the NNS application. Staked ICP must be locked for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 8 years to receive voting power and propose governance changes.
    • Voting power is determined by the amount of ICP staked, the length of the dissolve delay (lock period), and the age of the neuron (how long it has been staked).
    • Rewards are distributed to neuron holders for participating in governance.
  • Network Operations: ICP can be converted into "cycles," which are used to pay for computation and storage on the network (fueling canisters, the Internet Computer's smart contracts).
  • Ecosystem Utility: ICP is used in dapps, for NFT purchases, tipping, and other ecosystem activities.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking in Neurons: ICP holders can lock tokens in neurons for governance participation.
    • Minimum Lock: 6 months (grants a 1.06x dissolve delay bonus)
    • Maximum Lock: 8 years (grants a 2x dissolve delay bonus)
    • Age Bonus: Up to 1.25x for neurons locked for 4 years or more
  • Neuron Commands: Users can start or stop dissolving (unlocking) at any time, increase the dissolve delay, or disburse ICP once the lock period ends.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlocks: Most allocations (DFINITY Foundation, Team, Early Contributors, etc.) were unlocked 100% at TGE (May 10, 2021).
  • Vested Allocations: Community Airdrop and Pre-Sale had a 1-month cliff followed by 12 months of monthly vesting, starting June 10, 2021.
  • Staked ICP: Unlocking is determined by the dissolve delay set by the user (6 months to 8 years). Once the dissolve delay reaches zero, the neuron can be disbursed and ICP withdrawn.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceInitial supply + inflationary rewards (node provider & governance rewards)
AllocationSee detailed table above
UsageGovernance (staking, voting), network operations (cycles), ecosystem utility
IncentivesGovernance rewards, node provider rewards
LockingNeurons: 6 months to 8 years, with dissolve delay and age bonuses
UnlockingTGE for most, 1-month cliff + 12-month vesting for some, user-defined for staked ICP

Key Takeaways:

  • ICP's economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation in governance and network operation.
  • The locking and unlocking mechanisms are flexible, allowing users to choose their commitment period and corresponding rewards.
  • Most tokens were unlocked at launch, with a minority subject to vesting schedules.
  • Ongoing inflation supports network security and governance participation.

Internet Computer (ICP) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

Internet Computer (ICP) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate ICP tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

ICP tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate ICP tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage ICP tokeni reaalajas hinda!

Lahtiütlus

Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.