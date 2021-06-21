FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika

FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika

Avastage olulisi teadmisi FLOKI (FLOKI) kohta, sealhulgas selle tokenite pakkumise, jaotusmudeli ja reaalajas turuandmete kohta.
FLOKI (FLOKI) teave

Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.

Ametlik veebisait:
https://floki.com/
Valge raamat:
https://docs.floki.com/
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e

FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage FLOKI (FLOKI) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Turukapital:
$ 955.74M
$ 955.74M
Koguvaru:
$ 9.66T
$ 9.66T
Ringlev varu:
$ 9.54T
$ 9.54T
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
$ 967.61M
$ 967.61M
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim:
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359
Kõigi aegade madalaim:
$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002
Praegune hind:
$ 0.00010018
$ 0.00010018

FLOKI (FLOKI) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas FLOKI tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Issuance100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
DistributionCommunity airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
  • All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
  • The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Community100% of tokens allocated to the community
Staking Program~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
Staking RewardsStakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
TreasuryReceives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
  • No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
  • Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

MechanismDescription
Medium of ExchangeUsed for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
StakingUsers can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
Transaction Tax0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
Deflationary Burns25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking PenaltyUnstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
GovernanceFLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
In-Game UtilityRequired to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

MechanismDetails
Staking LockUsers can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
Early Unstaking Penalty3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
Circulating SupplyAs of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
Unlocking ScheduleNo vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early

5. Tokenomics Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Circulating100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
StakingUp to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
Staking RewardsPaid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
Transaction Tax0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking Penalty5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
GovernanceOff-chain via Snapshot
UtilityPayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more

6. Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
  • No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.

7. Circulating Supply Trend

  • The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
  • As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.

8. Summary Table

CategoryMechanism/Detail
Issuance100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity, staking, treasury, burns
UsagePayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
IncentivesStaking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
LockingStaking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
UnlockingUser-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply

In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.

FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate FLOKI tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

FLOKI tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate FLOKI tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage FLOKI tokeni reaalajas hinda!

