FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika
FLOKI (FLOKI) teave
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage FLOKI (FLOKI) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
FLOKI (FLOKI) põhjalik tokeni struktuur
Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas FLOKI tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Issuance
|100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
|Distribution
|Community airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
- All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
- The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Community
|100% of tokens allocated to the community
|Staking Program
|~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
|Staking Rewards
|Stakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
- No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
- Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
|Staking
|Users can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
|Deflationary Burns
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|Unstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
|Governance
|FLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
|In-Game Utility
|Required to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Staking Lock
|Users can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
|Circulating Supply
|As of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
|Unlocking Schedule
|No vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early
5. Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Circulating
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Staking
|Up to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
|Staking Rewards
|Paid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
|Governance
|Off-chain via Snapshot
|Utility
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more
6. Additional Notes
- Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.
7. Circulating Supply Trend
- The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
- As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.
8. Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
|Unlocking
|User-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply
In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.
FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
FLOKI (FLOKI) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate FLOKI tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
FLOKI tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate FLOKI tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage FLOKI tokeni reaalajas hinda!
FLOKI (FLOKI) hinna ajalugu
FLOKI hinna ajaloo analüüsimine aitab kasutajatel mõista varasemaid turuliikumisi, peamisi tugi- ja takistustasemeid ning volatiilsusmustreid. Olenemata sellest, kas jälgite kõigi aegade kõrgeimaid hindu või tuvastate trende, on ajaloolised andmed hinnaennustuse ja tehnilise analüüsi oluline osa.
FLOKI – hinna ennustus
Tahaksite teada, kuhu FLOKI võiks suunduda? Meie FLOKI hinnaennustuste leht ühendab turu meeleolu, ajaloolised trendid ja tehnilised näitajad, et pakkuda tulevikku suunatud vaadet.
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.
