DeepBook (DEEP) tokenoomika

Avastage olulisi teadmisi DeepBook (DEEP) kohta, sealhulgas selle tokenite pakkumise, jaotusmudeli ja reaalajas turuandmete kohta.
USD

DeepBook (DEEP) teave

DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.

Ametlik veebisait:
https://deepbook.tech/
Valge raamat:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/12JaXqshtbIgyvWIxV8j2GVRCINafqYqe/view
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0xdeeb7a4662eec9f2f3def03fb937a663dddaa2e215b8078a284d026b7946c270::deep::DEEP/txs

DeepBook (DEEP) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage DeepBook (DEEP) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Turukapital:
$ 533.99M
Koguvaru:
$ 10.00B
Ringlev varu:
$ 3.43B
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
$ 1.56B
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim:
$ 0.344346
Kõigi aegade madalaim:
$ 0.010748527064621403
Praegune hind:
$ 0.155681
DeepBook (DEEP) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas DEEP tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Name: DEEP
  • Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP
  • Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
  • Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance; the supply appears fixed at launch.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:

Allocation CategoryDescription/Notes
DBClaimNFT HoldersAllocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders
v3 Testing ParticipantsRewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase
ExchangesLiquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs
Community & EcosystemIntended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth
Team & ContributorsNot explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches

For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).
  • Staking Incentives:
    • Takers: Staked DEEP reduces trading fees.
    • Makers: Staked DEEP earns rebates based on maker volume.
  • Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.
  • Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.
  • No Explicit Lockups: There is no evidence of mandatory lockups or vesting for the majority of circulating tokens, except for possible allocations to team or contributors, which are not detailed in public datasets.
  • Governance Locking (Planned): Future governance may introduce locking for voting power, but this is not yet implemented.

Unlocking Time

  • Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).
  • No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, foundation, or ecosystem allocations as of the latest available data.
  • Future Unlocks: Any future unlocks or vesting would likely be disclosed in protocol updates or governance proposals.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch
AllocationDBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed)
UsageTrading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance
IncentivesVolume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards
LockingStaking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed
UnlockingImmediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations

Additional Resources

  • DeepBook Whitepaper (PDF)
  • Official Documentation
  • DEEP Token Governance Blog

Analysis and Implications

  • Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.
  • Decentralization Roadmap: While governance is not yet live, the protocol’s roadmap includes community-driven upgrades and decision-making.
  • Transparency: The lack of a fully public, granular allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for deep due diligence, though major categories are disclosed.
  • Ecosystem Impact: As the foundational liquidity layer for Sui, DeepBook and the DEEP token are positioned to play a central role in the network’s DeFi growth.

Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.

DeepBook (DEEP) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

DeepBook (DEEP) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate DEEP tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

DEEP tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate DEEP tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage DEEP tokeni reaalajas hinda!

Kuidas osta üksust DEEP

Kas olete huvitatud DeepBook (DEEP) lisamisest oma portfooliosse? MEXC toetab mitmesuguseid DEEP ostumeetodeid, sealhulgas krediitkaarte, pangaülekandeid ja kasutajatevahelist kauplemist. Olenemata sellest, kas olete algaja või professionaal, muudab MEXC krüptovaluutade ostmise lihtsaks ja turvaliseks.

DeepBook (DEEP) hinna ajalugu

DEEP hinna ajaloo analüüsimine aitab kasutajatel mõista varasemaid turuliikumisi, peamisi tugi- ja takistustasemeid ning volatiilsusmustreid. Olenemata sellest, kas jälgite kõigi aegade kõrgeimaid hindu või tuvastate trende, on ajaloolised andmed hinnaennustuse ja tehnilise analüüsi oluline osa.

DEEP – hinna ennustus

Tahaksite teada, kuhu DEEP võiks suunduda? Meie DEEP hinnaennustuste leht ühendab turu meeleolu, ajaloolised trendid ja tehnilised näitajad, et pakkuda tulevikku suunatud vaadet.

