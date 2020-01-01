Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) teave

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Ametlik veebisait:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas CHILLGUY tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate CHILLGUY tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

CHILLGUY tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate CHILLGUY tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage CHILLGUY tokeni reaalajas hinda!

