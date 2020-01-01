Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) põhjalik tokeni struktuur
Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas CHILLGUY tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
|Team
|20
|Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
|Livestreaming
|3
|Marketing and platform promotion activities
|Foundation
|2
|For long-term sustainability and project management
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
- Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.
Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate
|Largest initial distribution
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For rewards, growth, and development
|Team
|20
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Standard vesting to prevent dumps
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Vested to align with long-term interests
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|As needed
|For exchange listings and liquidity
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For partnerships and grants
|Livestreaming
|3
|As needed
|For marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For sustainability and management
Implications and Analysis
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
- Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.
Limitations
- No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
- Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.
Conclusion
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate CHILLGUY tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
CHILLGUY tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate CHILLGUY tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage CHILLGUY tokeni reaalajas hinda!
Kuidas osta üksust CHILLGUY
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) hinna ajalugu
CHILLGUY hinna ajaloo analüüsimine aitab kasutajatel mõista varasemaid turuliikumisi, peamisi tugi- ja takistustasemeid ning volatiilsusmustreid. Olenemata sellest, kas jälgite kõigi aegade kõrgeimaid hindu või tuvastate trende, on ajaloolised andmed hinnaennustuse ja tehnilise analüüsi oluline osa.
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.
