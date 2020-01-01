ARC (ARC) tokenoomika
The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is an advanced AI agent framework developed in Rust, designed for modular, scalable, and high-performance AI development within blockchain environments. The ARC token is the native currency of the platform, facilitating ecosystem growth, incentivizing participation, and aligning community interests.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Circulating Supply: 90% of the ARC token supply was made available and circulating from the start of the project. This is an unusually high initial float compared to most crypto projects, which often have extended vesting and gradual unlocks.
- Token Launcher Platform: ARC introduced a token launcher platform called ARC Forge, in partnership with Meteora and Jupiter. This platform is designed to facilitate new project launches and route liquidity through the ARC token, supporting ecosystem expansion and value accrual.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Initial % of Supply
|Notes
|Circulating
|90%
|Available from launch; reflects a strong community and market focus
|Team/Reserves
|10% (implied)
|Not explicitly detailed, but inferred from the high circulating ratio
- The allocation is designed to ensure fair distribution and strong community alignment, with the vast majority of tokens accessible to the market and users from the outset.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Utility: ARC tokens are used for transaction fees, governance, and as the primary medium of exchange within the ARC ecosystem.
- Value Accrual: The ARC token accrues value as more projects launch via ARC Forge, with liquidity and utility routed through the token.
- Incentives: The high initial circulating supply and open access are intended to foster rapid adoption, community participation, and ecosystem growth. The ARC team filters for quality projects on ARC Forge, aiming to maintain high standards and sustainable value accrual.
Locking Mechanism
- No Extended Locking: There is no evidence of a traditional vesting or long-term locking mechanism for the majority of the supply. The design choice to circulate 90% of tokens from the start minimizes the risk of large, scheduled unlocks impacting the market.
- Team/Reserve Locking: While not explicitly detailed, the remaining 10% may be reserved for the team, future development, or strategic initiatives, but specifics on lockup or vesting are not provided in available sources.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: 90% of the supply was unlocked and circulating at launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no published schedules for future unlocks or vesting events, indicating a preference for immediate market-driven distribution and transparency.
Strategic Implications and Considerations
- Market Confidence: The high initial float and transparent distribution have contributed to strong market performance and confidence in the ARC token.
- Ecosystem Growth: The ARC Forge platform is positioned to drive further adoption and utility, with a focus on quality over quantity in project launches.
- Risk Profile: The absence of large, future unlocks reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks, but also means most tokens are already in circulation, limiting future incentive levers.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|90% circulating at launch; ARC Forge for new project launches
|Allocation
|90% circulating, 10% implied for team/reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, governance, project launches, value accrual via ARC Forge
|Locking
|No extended locking for majority; possible team/reserve lockup (not detailed)
|Unlocking
|Immediate for 90%; no scheduled future unlocks
Conclusion:
AI Rig Complex (ARC) employs a unique tokenomics model with a very high initial circulating supply, minimal vesting, and a focus on rapid ecosystem growth and community alignment. The ARC Forge platform further enhances utility and value accrual, while the lack of extended lockups or scheduled unlocks provides transparency and reduces supply-side risks. This approach is designed to foster trust, adoption, and sustainable development within the AI and web3 sectors.
ARC (ARC) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
ARC (ARC) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate ARC tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
ARC tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate ARC tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage ARC tokeni reaalajas hinda!
