Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas ARC tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

Overview

AI Rig Complex (ARC) is an advanced AI agent framework developed in Rust, designed for modular, scalable, and high-performance AI development within blockchain environments. The ARC token is the native currency of the platform, facilitating ecosystem growth, incentivizing participation, and aligning community interests.

Issuance Mechanism

90% of the ARC token supply was made available and circulating from the start of the project. This is an unusually high initial float compared to most crypto projects, which often have extended vesting and gradual unlocks. Token Launcher Platform: ARC introduced a token launcher platform called ARC Forge, in partnership with Meteora and Jupiter. This platform is designed to facilitate new project launches and route liquidity through the ARC token, supporting ecosystem expansion and value accrual.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Initial % of Supply Notes Circulating 90% Available from launch; reflects a strong community and market focus Team/Reserves 10% (implied) Not explicitly detailed, but inferred from the high circulating ratio

The allocation is designed to ensure fair distribution and strong community alignment, with the vast majority of tokens accessible to the market and users from the outset.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The ARC token accrues value as more projects launch via ARC Forge, with liquidity and utility routed through the token. Incentives: The high initial circulating supply and open access are intended to foster rapid adoption, community participation, and ecosystem growth. The ARC team filters for quality projects on ARC Forge, aiming to maintain high standards and sustainable value accrual.

Locking Mechanism

There is no evidence of a traditional vesting or long-term locking mechanism for the majority of the supply. The design choice to circulate 90% of tokens from the start minimizes the risk of large, scheduled unlocks impacting the market. Team/Reserve Locking: While not explicitly detailed, the remaining 10% may be reserved for the team, future development, or strategic initiatives, but specifics on lockup or vesting are not provided in available sources.

Unlocking Time

90% of the supply was unlocked and circulating at launch. No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no published schedules for future unlocks or vesting events, indicating a preference for immediate market-driven distribution and transparency.

Strategic Implications and Considerations

Market Confidence: The high initial float and transparent distribution have contributed to strong market performance and confidence in the ARC token.

The high initial float and transparent distribution have contributed to strong market performance and confidence in the ARC token. Ecosystem Growth: The ARC Forge platform is positioned to drive further adoption and utility, with a focus on quality over quantity in project launches.

The ARC Forge platform is positioned to drive further adoption and utility, with a focus on quality over quantity in project launches. Risk Profile: The absence of large, future unlocks reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks, but also means most tokens are already in circulation, limiting future incentive levers.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 90% circulating at launch; ARC Forge for new project launches Allocation 90% circulating, 10% implied for team/reserves Usage/Incentives Transaction fees, governance, project launches, value accrual via ARC Forge Locking No extended locking for majority; possible team/reserve lockup (not detailed) Unlocking Immediate for 90%; no scheduled future unlocks

Conclusion:

AI Rig Complex (ARC) employs a unique tokenomics model with a very high initial circulating supply, minimal vesting, and a focus on rapid ecosystem growth and community alignment. The ARC Forge platform further enhances utility and value accrual, while the lack of extended lockups or scheduled unlocks provides transparency and reduces supply-side risks. This approach is designed to foster trust, adoption, and sustainable development within the AI and web3 sectors.