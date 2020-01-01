AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenoomika

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) teave

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

Ametlik veebisait:
https://aiagentlayer.com/
Valge raamat:
https://aifun-1.gitbook.io/aiagentlayer
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0xbDF317F9C153246C429F23f4093087164B145390

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Turukapital:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Koguvaru:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Ringlev varu:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
$ 1.18M
$ 1.18M$ 1.18M
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim:
$ 0.149
$ 0.149$ 0.149
Kõigi aegade madalaim:
$ 0.002002206972348531
$ 0.002002206972348531$ 0.002002206972348531
Praegune hind:
$ 0.002368
$ 0.002368$ 0.002368

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas AIFUN tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
    • New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
    • Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
    • All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescriptionExample (Virtuals Protocol)
Creator/Agent OwnerReceives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token100% of initial liquidity pool
Community/UsersCan purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governanceOpen to all, no insider allocation
Platform Treasury/RewardsNot explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usageN/A in IAO, but possible in future
  • Fair Launch Principle:
    • No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Token Utility:
    • Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
    • Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
  • Incentives:
    • Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
    • The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).

Locking Mechanism

  • Liquidity Pool Lock:
    • The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
    • The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
  • Validation Power:
    • Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.

Unlocking Time

  • Liquidity Unlock:
    • The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
    • After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceIAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
Allocation100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
Usage/IncentiveGovernance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
LockingLiquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
UnlockingLiquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner

Design Principles and Implications

  • Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
  • Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
  • Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.

References

  • Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
  • Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Fair Launch Principles

This structure is representative of leading AI Agent Layer protocols and may be adapted or extended by other projects in the space. Always consult the specific protocol’s documentation for precise details.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate AIFUN tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

AIFUN tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate AIFUN tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage AIFUN tokeni reaalajas hinda!

