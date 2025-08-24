Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Buterin makes important AI prediction The Black Swan's author on future of AI Ethereum co-founder and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin, has made an important prediction about one of the ways AI bots may impact the future generation of people positively. He also shared his take on a phenomenon that is quite popular at the moment — doomscrolling. Buterin makes important AI prediction Responding to a tweet published by X user @RuxandraTeslo about doomscrolling, Vitalik Buterin shared his take on this issue. He stated that he believes "there are good things to doomscroll and bad things to doomscroll." Right after that, he jumped onto another linked subject, which can be considered the doomscrolling of the future — using AI chatbots. He predicted that AI can help shape "some of the smartest people of the next generation." They may become that if they "spend their teenagehood curiously asking the bot all kinds of questions about science, the world, etc for hours a day." there are good things to doomscroll and bad things to doomscroll I predict some of the smartest people of the next generation will be people who spend their teenagehood curiously asking the bot all kinds of questions about science, the world, etc for hours a day (And this will… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 23, 2025 On the other hand, per Buterin, there will be lots of teenagers who will "waste their lives talking to AI all day about much less meaningful things." The Black Swan's author on future of AI Earlier today, the renowned scholar, statistician and author of such popular books as "The Black Swan" and "Skin in the Game," Nassim Taleb, also opined on the future impact of artificial intelligence on humanity. In particular, he spoke about one sphere so far — medicine.