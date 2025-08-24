Tyrese Haliburton Hosts Indy Basketball Camp, Provides Injury Update
The post Tyrese Haliburton Hosts Indy Basketball Camp, Provides Injury Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton was originally scheduled to host his annual basketball camp in Indianapolis on June 28 and 29. But a deep postseason run for the Indiana Pacers meant his season didn’t end until June 22, and he suffered a torn right Achilles on that day. Late June wasn’t going to work for Haliburton’s camp this year. But it was going to happen at some point. Haliburton would make it so. The 25-year old superstar rescheduled, moving the event to late August. Roughly 300 campers popped in, and Haliburton greeted them all with a smile and a photo. “Just to give back. A lot of these kids are coming up to me, ‘Oh, I was at this game in the playoffs, I was at that game.’ So I think just showing that I’m not just, for some kids, they might think I’m like this mythical being,” Haliburton said of why hosting his camp is so meaningful. “I know I thought that way about NBA players. So it’s cool to be here, be in front of the kids, get to hang out, spend some time with them. I love being around them, so it’s important for me.” This is the fourth time Haliburton has hosted a camp in Indianapolis – he’s done one in every offseason since his trade to the Pacers. They continue to grow in size. This time, he needed help. Several Pacers coaches, executives, and other players (RayJ Dennis, T.J. McConnell, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter, and free agent James Johnson) were present at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 05:11