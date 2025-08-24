10 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: Ethereum, Stellar & SUI Highlighted Plus Hidden Altcoin With 20,000% ROI

The post 10 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: Ethereum, Stellar & SUI Highlighted Plus Hidden Altcoin With 20,000% ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Crypto markets remain highly active as traders look beyond short-term volatility and focus on assets tied to institutional growth, whale activity, and major ecosystem upgrades. Below are the 10 best cryptos to buy now, including a hidden altcoin already tipped for a 20,000% ROI. Ethereum Whale Bets Big on the Next Move Ethereum tops the list of best cryptos to buy now after a whale opened a $16.35 million long position on ETH at $4,229. With Ethereum trading slightly above that level, even a modest 1% price move generates $163,000 in profit. Analysts highlight liquidity clusters around $4,336 that could make this trade highly profitable. As Ethereum stabilizes above key levels, investor confidence grows, placing it among the most closely watched assets. Stellar Upgrade and Institutional Push Stellar continues to attract attention among the best cryptos to buy now, thanks to its upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade designed to handle 5,000 transactions per second. On top of that, the Stellar Development Foundation recently backed UK-regulated Archax to drive tokenized money market funds. With real-world adoption accelerating after Franklin Templeton’s $446M treasury tokenization in July, Stellar’s mix of scalability and institutional partnerships is strengthening its place in the market. SUI Gains from RWA Integration SUI ranks as one of the best cryptos to buy now due to its progress in real-world asset integration. The launch of XAUm, a gold-backed token on Sui, connects the network directly with a $22 trillion global gold market. DeFi integrations and…