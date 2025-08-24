2025-08-25 Monday

Morgan Stanley says markets are rising, but the U.S. economy is weakening

The post Morgan Stanley says markets are rising, but the U.S. economy is weakening appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are going up, but the U.S. economy isn’t exactly keeping up. That’s what Morgan Stanley is warning this week in a new report led by strategist Ariana Salvatore, as stocks continue to rise even while key economic signals weaken. As of press time, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 10% since January, the Nasdaq Composite is up more than 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is ahead by over 7%. But under the surface, things aren’t looking so great. The report points to Donald Trump’s return to the White House and a wave of new policies; some rushed, some recycled. He’s extended tax cuts from his first term, added new tariffs, and placed tighter limits on immigration. The changes have brought concern across Wall Street, especially around how they’ll impact consumer spending. At the same time, job growth is slowing and inflation is still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Trump’s policies hit sectors unevenly Ariana’s team at Morgan Stanley believes the gap between economic health and market strength comes down to how different industries are affected by Trump’s actions. Some are hurting, but others are thriving, and the ones doing well have more weight in the index. That’s what’s keeping the broader market up. “Tariffs are a clear headwind to margins for certain industries,” Ariana explained, “but the overall market cap weight of these groups is limited.” The negative impacts, tariffs, and immigration rules, are mostly falling on smaller sectors that don’t drive much of the S&P 500’s value. At the same time, sectors benefiting from tax breaks and deregulation, like tech and industrials, are spread more widely across the index. “In short,” Ariana added, “the negative impacts are concentrated in sectors that do not represent a significant portion of S&P market cap, while the tailwinds are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:17
Custodia Bank CEO warns of TradFi firms facing first crypto winter

Caitlin Long said mismatches between legacy financial systems and blockchain protocols, which settle in real-time, may impact TradFi firms. Institutional investors from the traditional finance world lack the updated risk tolerance models to deal with crypto and may face trouble during the next bear market, according to Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long.“Big Finance is here in a big way, and that seems to be driving this cycle. I suspect it will continue to drive this cycle,” Long told CNBC at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Friday.Long said that legacy financial institutions are comfortable taking on large amounts of leverage due to fail-safes built into the system, like discount windows and other “fault tolerances.” Read more
Coinstats2025/08/24 06:14
Majority Of Epstein Files From DOJ Contain No New Information

The post Majority Of Epstein Files From DOJ Contain No New Information appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said 97% of the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice were already public, with Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., insisting the “overwhelming majority” of the 33,295 pages of documents produced contained no new information. The Justice Department turned over more than 33,000 pages related to the case against the notorious financier after a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Getty Images Key Facts Many of the files released to Congress so far include were previously made public by the Department of Justice, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, Garcia’s office told Forbes. These include filings from the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General Report on Epstein’s death, a memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi to FBI Director Kash Patel on releasing the files, and the video of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the night of his death previously released by the government in July. The new documents included in the release were records from Customs and Border Protection on the location of Epstein’s private jet from 2000 to 2014, Garcia’s office said, which were less than 1,000 pages in total. “Much of the material is already in the public record, but it will take some time to review the entire batch,” Garcia, the top-ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a post on X on Friday after the files were released, before noting “once again, DOJ could release all of the files today.” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the Oversight Committee, previously praised the delivery and the Justice Department, writing in a post on X “the Trump DOJ is moving at a pace far faster than anything ever produced by the Biden DOJ” (Forbes has reached out to Comer’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:14
Traders Convinced They’ve Found the Next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu

The post Traders Convinced They’ve Found the Next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News For years, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been the giants of meme coins. They built massive communities and delivered life-changing returns for early adopters. But heading into 2025, many traders believe that era is giving way to a new contender. The hype is shifting toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a project some are already calling the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but with real blockchain utility built in. Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are slowing down Dogecoin has held its place as the original meme token, but its utility has barely evolved since launch. Aside from being accepted at a few merchants and championed by Elon Musk, DOGE struggles to move beyond its meme status. Transaction speeds are slower than today’s Layer 2 solutions, and it lacks the kind of staking or DeFi integration that modern investors demand. Shiba Inu price has followed the same path as other hype-driven coins. It surged into the top 20 on pure speculation, but the momentum has slowed. The team introduced Shibarium and other add-ons to keep the ecosystem alive, yet adoption hasn’t hit the scale investors expected. Instead of delivering the next big breakout, SHIB has turned into a token that most holders are simply sitting on, hoping for another wave of hype rather than real growth. Why traders are looking at Layer Brett While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are struggling to maintain their energy, Layer Brett is starting with a stronger foundation. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT delivers near-instant transactions and gas fees that cost pennies. This makes it far more practical than meme coins tied to slower or more expensive chains. The project also launched with staking at its core. Early buyers can lock in tokens through the dApp and earn rewards in the tens of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:08
Ethereum PoS Network Sees Surge in Validator Exit Queue

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-validators-exit-queue-surge/
Coinstats2025/08/24 06:08
Ether ETFs Hit Record $7 Billion Trading Day While Bitcoin Outflows Continue

Friday closed with ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surging on a $338 million inflow, marking another strong win and a record $7 billion in trading activity. Bitcoin ETFs, despite broad inflows, were dragged red by a heavy $198.8 million exit from Blackrock’s IBIT. Bitcoin Logs Sixth Day of Losses As Ether Scores $338 Million Inflows Crypto […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/24 06:05
Ethereum’s Tech Edge Could Outshine Bitcoin — Here’s How

The post Ethereum’s Tech Edge Could Outshine Bitcoin — Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s Tech Edge Could Outshine Bitcoin — Here’s How | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-tech-edge-outshine-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:03
How Ethena became the most levered bet after Fed rate cuts

Ethena’s co-founder framed ENA as “the most levered asset to falling interest rates.”
Coinstats2025/08/24 06:00
Top 7 Altcoins to Buy on Market Dip — Polygon (MATIC), APT & Dogecoin Attract Whales

Whales are again circling the altcoins with the prices falling down, and this is the chance of investors who track technical indicators and the long-term plays. Polygon, Aptos, and Dogecoin are experiencing new volumes, whereas Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche remain resilient. However, one name drawing smart money attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts say could […] Continue Reading: Top 7 Altcoins to Buy on Market Dip — Polygon (MATIC), APT & Dogecoin Attract Whales
Coinstats2025/08/24 06:00
Crypto Market Slides: ETF Outflows, Treasury’s GENIUS Act, SEC’s Solana Delay

The crypto market slid as traders reduced risk before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium. Bitcoin fell below $114,000 and Ethereum slipped under $4,200. There is weakness across digital assets, with particular strain in “crypto treasury strategy” tokens. According to recent report from Sentora, ETF flows added to the pressure. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the […]
Tronweekly2025/08/24 06:00
