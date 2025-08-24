Morgan Stanley says markets are rising, but the U.S. economy is weakening

Markets are going up, but the U.S. economy isn't exactly keeping up. That's what Morgan Stanley is warning this week in a new report led by strategist Ariana Salvatore, as stocks continue to rise even while key economic signals weaken. As of press time, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 10% since January, the Nasdaq Composite is up more than 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is ahead by over 7%. But under the surface, things aren't looking so great. The report points to Donald Trump's return to the White House and a wave of new policies; some rushed, some recycled. He's extended tax cuts from his first term, added new tariffs, and placed tighter limits on immigration. The changes have brought concern across Wall Street, especially around how they'll impact consumer spending. At the same time, job growth is slowing and inflation is still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Trump's policies hit sectors unevenly Ariana's team at Morgan Stanley believes the gap between economic health and market strength comes down to how different industries are affected by Trump's actions. Some are hurting, but others are thriving, and the ones doing well have more weight in the index. That's what's keeping the broader market up. "Tariffs are a clear headwind to margins for certain industries," Ariana explained, "but the overall market cap weight of these groups is limited." The negative impacts, tariffs, and immigration rules, are mostly falling on smaller sectors that don't drive much of the S&P 500's value. At the same time, sectors benefiting from tax breaks and deregulation, like tech and industrials, are spread more widely across the index. "In short," Ariana added, "the negative impacts are concentrated in sectors that do not represent a significant portion of S&P market cap, while the tailwinds are…