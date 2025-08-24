Trump fired BLS head Erika McEntarfer and claimed July’s jobs report was rigged without proof

Wall Street investors are cutting their reliance on government job data after Donald Trump accused the BLS of faking July's labor numbers and fired the agency's head, Erika McEntarfer. The blow came fast. Trump made the claim with no evidence, but the damage didn't need proof. According to data from Bloomberg, the firing shook long-standing confidence in what used to be seen as the most neutral set of economic numbers in the U.S. Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management, said he's used BLS data for decades, not as the only input, but definitely one of the key ones. Now he doesn't trust it the same way. Philip said, "It calls into question the validity going forward," and added that if the numbers get political, "you can't rely on them, and you're going to have to rely on everything else." That feeling isn't just his anymore. Others on Wall Street are saying the same thing, out loud. Wall Street leans harder on private data firms Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading, said flatly, "The optics of this situation are not very good." He said he'll be giving "more emphasis" to employment reports from ADP Research and pulling back from BLS releases. That's becoming the pattern. Reports from private companies like ADP, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Institute for Supply Management, and S&P Global are no longer just extra data—they're becoming central. Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said private data has become the "check and balance to the public data." He's watching Senate confirmation hearings to see if Trump's pick to lead the BLS will change how the numbers are put together. Brian said he'll wait to judge the nominee but warned, "If it becomes politicized, we'd notice it pretty quickly." He also pointed out that…