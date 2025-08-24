2025-08-25 Monday

ETH 'god candle,' $6K next? Coinbase tightens security: Hodler's Digest, Aug. 17 – 23

ETH 'god candle,' $6K next? Coinbase tightens security: Hodler's Digest, Aug. 17 – 23

All eyes are on Ether as it hits new highs for the first time since 2021, while Coinbase ramps up workplace security: Hodler’s Digest The total US dollar-pegged stablecoin market is projected to swell to $1.2 trillion by 2028, spurred on by comprehensive crypto regulations in the United States, according to crypto exchange Coinbase.Coinbase said the projections mean the US Treasury issuance would have to be $5.3 billion per week over the next three years to satisfy demand from stablecoin issuers, who use short-term US Treasury bills as backing collateral for their digital fiat tokens.This issuance schedule would cause a minor and temporary drop in three-month Treasury yields of about 4.5 basis points, contrary to analyst predictions that demand from stablecoin issuers will significantly reduce the interest on US government debt. Coinbase wrote in a market report:Read more
Coinstats2025/08/24 07:03
Best Presales in 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & SHIBA INU Named Top 3 With 35x Upside

Best Presales in 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & SHIBA INU Named Top 3 With 35x Upside

When it comes to spotting the best opportunities in crypto, investors often look for early-stage projects and strong growth narratives. Some tokens stand out not only for their strong communities but also for their potential to generate huge returns. Analysts are pointing toward MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana, and Shiba Inu as the names to watch in […]
Coinstats2025/08/24 07:00
A Fed paper says the US can hit 250% debt-to-GDP without spiking interest rates

A Fed paper says the US can hit 250% debt-to-GDP without spiking interest rates

A new paper presented at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole summit says the United States could pile up government debt equal to 250% of its economy without forcing interest rates to rise, so long as the demand for Treasury bonds keeps up. This projection came from Adrien Auclert of Stanford, Hannes Malmberg of the University […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 07:00
DeFi revival fuels AAVE's rally: Is $400 on the cards?

DeFi revival fuels AAVE's rally: Is $400 on the cards?

Aave traders and investors should beware of selling pressure from profit-taking activity.
Coinstats2025/08/24 07:00
Did Kanye West's YZY Token Raise Red Flags?

Did Kanye West's YZY Token Raise Red Flags?

A recent revelation by blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps has linked an initial investor in Kanye West's YZY token to an earlier high-profile investor in the TRUMP token, stirring suspicions of potential insider trading. The individual, whose identity is still concealed, reportedly gained approximately $100 million from TRUMP token trades, raising alarms about similar activities in […]
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 07:00
Insider Trading Concerns Arise in Kanye West's YZY Token Investments

Insider Trading Concerns Arise in Kanye West's YZY Token Investments

Bubblemaps identified links between Kanye West's YZY token investor and a TRUMP token whale. Concerns about insider trading have increased due to VZY and TRUMP token activities.
Coinstats2025/08/24 06:52
How $100 in MAGAX Presale Could Grow to $16,600 by 2025 (If History Repeats)

How $100 in MAGAX Presale Could Grow to $16,600 by 2025 (If History Repeats)

Crypto history is full of moments where small investments turned into life-changing fortunes. In 2014, Ethereum's presale sold tokens for under one dollar, and within a few years, those same tokens were worth over $4,000. Solana's presale in 2020 priced tokens under $0.25, and by 2021, they reached $250. Shiba Inu stunned the market in 2021 with a surge of over 91,000,000% from January to October. Those who moved early secured legendary returns. Now, Moonshot MAGAX is at the same kind of turning point. With its Stage 1 presale live, investors have the rare chance to enter before the world catches on. Even a $100 entry today could potentially grow into $16,600 by 2025—if history repeats itself. But time is short, and allocations are shrinking fast. The Power of Early Entry in Presale Stage 1 of the MAGAX presale offers tokens at just a fraction of a cent. A $100 investment secures more than 370,000 tokens at current prices. If MAGAX reaches $0.045 in the next cycle—a realistic projection when compared to past meme coin trajectories—that stack becomes worth around $16,600. This isn't unrealistic math. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Solana all followed similar patterns. Early movers multiplied their money thousands of times because they stepped in before the mainstream hype. MAGAX is sitting in that exact "before the hype" moment right now. Why MAGAX Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin MAGAX has a huge Meme-to-Earn ecosystem built for longevity. It leverages AI to drive meme creation and reward community engagement, effectively turning culture into currency. Unlike projects that rely only on speculation, MAGAX is positioning itself as a global cultural movement…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:47
Trump fired BLS head Erika McEntarfer and claimed July's jobs report was rigged without proof

Trump fired BLS head Erika McEntarfer and claimed July's jobs report was rigged without proof

Wall Street investors are cutting their reliance on government job data after Donald Trump accused the BLS of faking July's labor numbers and fired the agency's head, Erika McEntarfer. The blow came fast. Trump made the claim with no evidence, but the damage didn't need proof. According to data from Bloomberg, the firing shook long-standing confidence in what used to be seen as the most neutral set of economic numbers in the U.S. Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management, said he's used BLS data for decades, not as the only input, but definitely one of the key ones. Now he doesn't trust it the same way. Philip said, "It calls into question the validity going forward," and added that if the numbers get political, "you can't rely on them, and you're going to have to rely on everything else." That feeling isn't just his anymore. Others on Wall Street are saying the same thing, out loud. Wall Street leans harder on private data firms Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading, said flatly, "The optics of this situation are not very good." He said he'll be giving "more emphasis" to employment reports from ADP Research and pulling back from BLS releases. That's becoming the pattern. Reports from private companies like ADP, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Institute for Supply Management, and S&P Global are no longer just extra data—they're becoming central. Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said private data has become the "check and balance to the public data." He's watching Senate confirmation hearings to see if Trump's pick to lead the BLS will change how the numbers are put together. Brian said he'll wait to judge the nominee but warned, "If it becomes politicized, we'd notice it pretty quickly." He also pointed out that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:44
Dogecoin Whales Quietly Accumulate Layer Brett, Signaling Confidence In 2025 Breakout

Dogecoin Whales Quietly Accumulate Layer Brett, Signaling Confidence In 2025 Breakout

Dogecoin whales are quietly stacking up Layer Brett ($LBRETT), hinting at the growing confidence that it could be the breakout token of 2025. While DOGE remains a favorite among retail traders, many big holders are hedging into Layer Brett ($LBRETT) for its stronger fundamentals. Built on Ethereum's Layer 2, Layer Brett offers faster, cheaper transactions, massive staking rewards, and a $1M community campaign—all factors whales believe could push it far beyond typical meme coin performance. Dogecoin price steadies as $50M Dogehash deal and Wyoming stablecoin boost institutional outlook Dogecoin (DOGE) is once again in the spotlight as institutional and regulatory narratives push the meme-born asset toward fresh relevance. Thumzup's recent $50M acquisition of Dogehash signals growing confidence from corporate players in Dogecoin's ecosystem. The move is about expanding long-term infrastructure that could secure DOGE's role as a payments-focused digital asset. Wyoming's launch of a state-backed stablecoin has caught the attention of regulators and investors alike. While not directly tied to Dogecoin, the development strengthens the overall outlook for cryptocurrencies in the United States. It shows that regulators are willing to embrace blockchain innovation in structured ways, which could potentially benefit DOGE as a payment token. With U.S. states like Wyoming leading the way, Dogecoin stands to gain greater legitimacy in financial conversations that once dismissed it. Source: TradingView On the chart, the Dogecoin price is holding near $0.24 after peaking at $0.28 earlier in August. If momentum from institutional inflows and regulatory clarity continues, DOGE could test the $0.30 resistance. A failure to hold current support, however, risks a pullback toward $0.20 before regaining strength. Dogecoin investors quietly turn to Layer Brett as the next big play for 2025 A quiet trend is forming in the market as long-term Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are starting to accumulate Layer Brett…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 06:41
Renowned Analyst Says "Ethereum Outperforms BTC in Interest Rate Cut Cycles", Reveals ETH Price Target

Renowned Analyst Says "Ethereum Outperforms BTC in Interest Rate Cut Cycles", Reveals ETH Price Target

Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua has made an intriguing prediction for the price Ethereum could reach in the new cycle.
Coinstats2025/08/24 06:37
