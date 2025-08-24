MEXC börs
Will Cardano Unite Forces with XRP?
In a recent Open Microphone Session, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, opened up about a potential partnership with the XRP community. This topic has gained traction in the aftermath of the Midnight airdrop, a key event in the Cardano ecosystem that also extended benefits to XRP holders.
Charles Hoskinson Explores Exciting Prospects for Cardano and XRP Collaboration
Charles Hoskinson considers potential collaboration with the XRP community. Midnight airdrop expanded engagement, encouraging new community collaborations.
$12-Billion Stablecoin Issuer Says XRP Is Ready For Integration And Onboarding
XRP is now on the verge of being integrated into the backing of USDe, the $11.8-billion stablecoin issued by Ethena Labs. The company's risk committee recently confirmed that XRP has passed all thresholds required under its newly launched Eligible Asset Framework, which puts it alongside BNB and HYPE as top candidates for onboarding. XRP's massive liquidity, its market capitalization of over $181 billion, and daily trading volumes comfortably above $10 billion now see it ready to take on a new role in the USDe ecosystem. Ethena's Eligible Asset Framework Ethena Labs, the company behind the USDe stablecoin, recently introduced the Eligible Asset Framework as a formalized system to expand the collateral options backing USDe. According to an announcement, the framework is based on specific thresholds that assets must meet before gaining approval. These thresholds include maintaining over $1 billion in average open interest across two weeks, daily spot trading volumes above $100 million, and perpetual futures volume exceeding $100 million per day. Liquidity requirements are also included, such as a spot order book depth of more than $500,000 and perpetual futures depth above $10 million on a two-week average. XRP has cleared all these requirements, which means that it is strong enough from a risk perspective to be considered as part of USDe's perpetual futures collateral system. For years, XRP has maintained its status as one of the most liquid digital assets in the market. Its market capitalization, which is at $181.944 billion at the time of writing, has grown massively in the past year. This has seen it climbing in market cap ranks, and it is now sitting behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum. Beyond the numbers, XRP's deep order books and global trading presence in exchanges in America, Europe, and Asia allow it to handle large transactions without disrupting…
Hyperliquid Launches WLFI Pre-Release Contract with Leveraged Trading
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hyperliquid-wlfi-pre-release-leverage/
Solana's Price Swings Push Investors Toward Layer Brett And Its 3,000% Staking Rewards
The recent Solana price action has been a rollercoaster. Sharp swings are causing concern among SOL holders. This volatility is pushing investors to seek more stable growth opportunities. They are turning their attention to presale projects with clear utility. One project is capturing this attention. Layer Brett offers an alternative to the unpredictable Solana price. Its fixed presale price and massive staking rewards provide a compelling value proposition. For many, it represents a safer harbor in a choppy market. Why Solana price volatility is driving change Solana price movements have been extreme. Rapid pumps are often followed by sharp corrections. This creates a stressful environment for holders. It is difficult to build long term wealth with such instability. The network's occasional outages add to this uncertainty. This situation is causing a strategic rethink. Investors still believe in Solana's technology. But they are diversifying their strategies. They are allocating a portion of their portfolio to assets with less correlation to the Solana price. They want steady, predictable growth. How Layer Brett provides a solution Layer Brett enters this picture with a unique offer. Its presale price is stable at $0.0047. This price only increases every 48 hours on a set schedule. There are no sudden crashes or panic selling. This stability is a welcome change for SOL investors. It also offers an incredible 3,000% APY through staking. This turns the token into an immediate income generator. It is a feature that SOL itself does not provide natively. This combination of price stability and high yield is proving irresistible. The strategic move for SOL investors Smart investors are not abandoning Solana. They are simply making smarter allocations. They keep a core position in SOL for its long-term potential. They then use a portion of their capital for higher-yield opportunities. Layer…
30x Potential Gains? Or Are Traders Secretly Backing Layer Brett Instead?
The XRP price has long been tied to speculation about Ripple's battles with regulators and its push for real-world payments adoption. Optimists argue that XRP could still deliver a massive breakout in the next bull run, with some predicting up to 30x gains. But with years of stalled momentum and limited traction outside of cross-border transactions, many traders are quietly looking elsewhere for higher upside. One of the tokens drawing their attention is Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a meme coin with real utility that's starting to look like a better 2025 play. Why XRP struggles to excite traders Despite a loyal following, XRP has underperformed compared to other top cryptos in recent years. The SEC lawsuit weighed heavily on sentiment, and while Ripple has scored partial wins, the uncertainty has kept many investors cautious. Even with progress in global payments, XRP's use case feels narrow compared to newer projects that combine speed, staking, and scalability. For traders chasing fast-moving opportunities, the XRP price has been frustratingly flat. In contrast, Layer Brett is just getting started — and it's doing so on Ethereum Layer 2. This means transactions are almost instant, fees are reduced to pennies, and the ecosystem has room to scale. Unlike XRP, which depends on enterprise partnerships to grow, $LBRETT thrives on community energy and meme culture while backing it up with real blockchain performance. The presale is already live, and early buyers can stake their tokens directly through the project's dApp with sky-high APYs available to first movers. That combination of low entry cost and outsized staking rewards has turned $LBRETT into one of the most talked-about meme coins heading into 2025. Why traders see more upside in $LBRETT than XRP The difference between XRP and $LBRETT comes down to momentum and scale. XRP has…
XRP Price Outlook: 30x Potential Gains? Or Are Traders Secretly Backing Layer Brett Instead?
Optimists argue that XRP could still deliver a massive breakout in the next bull run, with some predicting up to 30x gains.
Caitlin Long Warns New Institutions May Fold During Next Crypto Winter
Institutional investors from the traditional finance world lack the updated risk tolerance models to deal with crypto and may face trouble during the next bear market, according to Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long. "Big Finance is here in a big way, and that seems to be driving this cycle. I suspect it will continue to drive this cycle," Long told CNBC at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Friday. Long said that legacy financial institutions are comfortable taking on large amounts of leverage due to fail-safes built into the system, like discount windows and other "fault tolerances." However, she warned that these advantages disappear in crypto, where settlement occurs in real-time. The CEO said that the mismatch between crypto and legacy systems could create a liquidity crunch for these institutions: "Those kinds of fault tolerances are built into the system because of legacy reasons, where systems were not updating in real-time. In crypto, everything has to be real-time, and it's just a different animal. I do worry how those titans of finance will react when the bear market inevitably comes again. I know some who are optimistic and think it won't come again. I've been around since 2012, so I know it's coming again," she added. Institutional investors, including crypto treasury companies, have been the most prominent feature of the current market cycle. Some investors view this as a positive development driving adoption forward, while others warn that overleveraged and inexperienced firms will dump crypto during the next crypto bear market, triggering a contagion that spreads through the financial system. Custodia CEO echoes widely-held concerns of industry executives and analysts "The biggest systemic risk going forward is the fact that you…
