Mali Reaches 2025 AfroBasket Final As Statement Win Over Senegal Shows A Generation Bearing Fruit

Mali Reaches 2025 AfroBasket Final As Statement Win Over Senegal Shows A Generation Bearing Fruit

The post Mali Reaches 2025 AfroBasket Final As Statement Win Over Senegal Shows A Generation Bearing Fruit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mali Defeats Senegal 88-80 In 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Semi-Final Supplied/FIBA Africa Mali’s men’s basketball team delivered one of the defining performances of The 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket, defeating Senegal 88-80 in a semi-final contest that felt like more than just a single result. It was a statement, one that signalled a generational rise and the arrival of a program long in the making. For decades, Mali has been known as a nation that thrives in youth basketball but struggles to translate that success at the senior level. The win against Senegal, one of Africa’s most experienced and physically imposing teams, may prove to be a turning point A generation’s rise This senior team’s success is not an isolated moment but part of a larger story of Malian basketball. In 2019, Mali’s U19 squad stunned the basketball world by reaching the FIBA U19 World Cup final in Greece. Despite falling 93–79 to the United States, the team, led by Siriman Kanouté, Oumar Ballo, and twins Fousseyni and Hassan Drame, captured global attention with the best-ever result by an African nation at a FIBA competition. That run earned admiration across the continent and planted the seeds of belief that Malian basketball could compete on the biggest stages. Several of those players are now central figures in this AfroBasket campaign, carrying the lessons and confidence from that youth success into the senior ranks. “We built something special.” Mali Defeats Senegal 88-80 In 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Semi-Final Supplied/FIBA Africa Head coach Alhadji Dicko made clear after the win that Mali’s success is about more than Xs and Os. His voice carried the pride of years spent alongside these players from their earliest days in youth basketball. “I have known them since they were kids, especially Oumar [Ballo] since he was 14 years old,” Dicko…
Aktsia
Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025

Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025

The post Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. APAC economies, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan, are accelerating real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through regulatory reforms and live-market adoption. Regulatory Transformation and Market Dynamics Why Important: Tokenization connects issuance, settlement, and custody on a shared digital infrastructure, improving settlement finality and auditability. It lowers capital costs, enhances custody transparency, and enables 24/7 secondary markets — benefits that ripple across issuers, investors, and intermediaries. As tokenization improves cross-border payments, trade finance, and speed and transparency, APAC’s policy diversity could expand options for local currency issuance, including China’s RMB, while USD liquidity remains the hub. Multi-currency models enable new combinations of FX hedging and credit enhancement. Latest Update: Singapore is expanding standardization and interoperability workstreams in fixed income, FX, and fund management under the MAS Project Guardian. Hong Kong continues multi-currency digital bond issuances (HKMA press release) and uses its Digital Bond Grant Scheme information to attract private deals. Australia is advancing the Project Acacia update from ASIC under RBA–DFCRC, combining live pilots and proofs of concept. Japan’s FSA continues to outline market development for STOs and digital securities through FSA speeches and published materials. Across the board, the common priorities are “same risk, same rules” enforcement, ledger-to-ledger interoperability, KYC/suitability/reporting alignment, and central bank money availability. For individuals engaging via DeFi, understanding wallet connections, gas fees, and robust KYC remains essential (Japanese residents must act within domestic legal boundaries). Interoperability Could Realize East-West Finance System Background Context: The first RWA adoption wave has been driven by bonds — especially US Treasuries — where transparency and traceability have expanded the investor base. Singapore’s MAS Project Guardian hub is a public–private and cross-border hub. Hong Kong is actively issuing government digital bonds to lead market formation. Australia uses live pilots to identify operational frictions, while Japan leverages existing investor-protection frameworks to scale gradually. “The…
Federal Reserve's Dovish Signal May Spur September Rate Cut

Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signal May Spur September Rate Cut

The post Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signal May Spur September Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve may lower interest rates, impacting markets globally. Possible September rate cut from Guotai Junan analysis. Cryptocurrency market could see increased investment activity. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s 2025 Jackson Hole speech suggests dovish signals, indicating a possible rate cut in September, according to a Guotai Junan Securities research report. This potential shift in monetary policy could impact digital asset markets, as historical precedent shows lowered rates generally bolster cryptocurrency valuations, notably benefiting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Powell’s Speech: 2025 Jackson Hole and Rate Cut Speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has recently indicated a dovish shift at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Conference, signaling possible guidance for a rate cut in September. Guotai Junan Securities, a prominent Chinese securities firm, speculates that a 25 basis point rate cut could occur, with a total reduction capped at 50 basis points for the year. The anticipated rate change is believed to stem from Powell’s reassessment of the U.S. labor market and perceived risks to employment. Market sentiment generally reacts positively to hints of reduced interest rates, often resulting in increased investment activity in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Typically, a dovish signal from the Fed could lead to improved risk sentiment, benefiting digital assets like BTC and ETH. “Typically, a dovish signal from the Fed could lead to improved risk sentiment, benefiting digital assets like BTC and ETH.” — Unnamed Analyst, ChainCatcher Historical Signals and Cryptocurrency Market Potential Did you know? Previous dovish policy signals from Jackson Hole have historically led to large rallies in cryptocurrencies, notably seen from 2020 to 2023, where Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced significant price increases during policy easings. From CoinMarketCap: Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $115,337.68 with a $2.30 trillion market cap, dominating 57.44% of the market. Over 24 hours, the trading…
Best Altcoins Under $1 That Might Make You a Millionaire

Best Altcoins Under $1 That Might Make You a Millionaire

The post Best Altcoins Under $1 That Might Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The hunt for the next breakout cryptocurrency often leads investors beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into the realm of altcoins priced under $1. These tokens carry a unique appeal because their low entry point allows room for massive percentage gains — the type of returns that can turn small investments into life-changing sums. With altcoin season approaching, many traders see this as the perfect chance to buy the dip. Some are also turning their attention to new projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts believe could be one of the surprise performers in this cycle. Cardano (ADA): The Academic Blockchain Cardano’s ADA has been a consistent name in the sub-$1 category, drawing attention for its research-driven development and peer-reviewed foundations. Built with a proof-of-stake system, ADA stands out as one of the most energy-efficient blockchains in operation. Why investors are excited about ADA: Its scientific approach to development has built a secure, scalable foundation. Smart contracts and DeFi capabilities expand its ecosystem. Staking rewards encourage long-term holding. A strong reputation as a sustainable blockchain positions it well for mainstream adoption. TRON (TRX): The Entertainment Network TRON’s TRX has carved its place in crypto by focusing on content, gaming, and entertainment. Its high-throughput, low-cost transactions have made it popular among developers and everyday users alike. Key factors behind TRON’s potential: Entertainment and content sharing remain central to its mission. Fast and cheap transactions attract developers and users. Strategic acquisitions, like BitTorrent, expand reach and adoption. Stablecoin integration…
KPMG: Investor interest in digital assets will drive strong growth in Canadian fintech in the second half of the year

KPMG: Investor interest in digital assets will drive strong growth in Canadian fintech in the second half of the year

PANews reported on August 24th that Coindesk reported that according to KPMG's Canadian Fintech Pulse report, Canadian fintech companies raised $1.62 billion in the first half of 2025, with digital asset and artificial intelligence startups accounting for the largest share of this new funding. Despite the global economic slowdown, Canadian investors continue to support fintech companies, particularly those focusing on blockchain and AI-powered financial instruments. The report indicates that fintech investment will be strong in the second half of 2025, driven by US regulatory support and the emergence of AI solutions.
Whales pull 20K BTC off exchanges: What it means for Bitcoin's rebound

Whales pull 20K BTC off exchanges: What it means for Bitcoin’s rebound

The post Whales pull 20K BTC off exchanges: What it means for Bitcoin’s rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s seller wave dried up as Spent Volume hit 529K BTC, while whales accumulated, Exchange Whale Ratio fell, and Netflow turned negative at -$128 million. Can $112K hold if sellers reappear? After hitting a local low of $111k, Bitcoin [BTC] bounced back to $117,421 before retracing to a low of $115,411.  As of press time, Bitcoin traded at $115,601, up 2.45% in 24 hours — a sign of building upward pressure. But what was behind this price recovery? Bitcoin’s wave of sellers dries up According to CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler, Bitcoin’s Spent Volume (SMA-7d) dropped sharply, with the weekly average sliding to 529K BTC per day. Source: CryptoQuant Such a massive decline signaled that the primary wave of sellers at current price levels has dried up, with sellers taking a step back in the market. This is primarily due to reduced incentives to sell following Bitcoin’s recent dismal performance.  In fact, Realized Profit fell across cohorts. Long-term holders booked only 7.2K BTC in profit, while short-term holders realized just 1.8K BTC, despite the bounce. Source: Checkonchain Whales pull coins off exchanges With Bitcoin swinging, whales have repositioned themselves with less exchange activity.  Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant data showed the Exchange Whale Ratio fell to a 12-day low of 0.43. When this metric drops, it suggests that fewer whales are sending their BTC to exchanges compared to overall flows.  Typically, such a decline reflects substantial accumulation, with whales sending their BTC to private wallets rather than preparing to sell. This sentiment is especially prevalent among Bitcoin’s Megawhales.  Source: Checkonchain According to Checkonchain, MegaWhales and Exchanges (>10K BTC) posted a balance change of -20.36K BTC, showing withdrawals outweighed deposits. Large holders were accumulating, not selling. Historically, reduced selling activity from large holders while they accumulate has preceded higher upward pressure on…
Custodia Bank CEO: Traditional Finance's First Crypto Winter Ahead

Custodia Bank CEO: Traditional Finance’s First Crypto Winter Ahead

In recent comments, Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, highlighted the potential challenges that traditional finance (TradFi) institutions may face during their initial encounters with cryptocurrency. These remarks come at a time when many conventional financial entities are exploring blockchain and crypto integration, aiming to diversify and innovate within their services. Implications of TradFi Entering [...]
Stablecoin Supply Doubles In 2024, Surging Past $270 Billion

Stablecoin Supply Doubles In 2024, Surging Past $270 Billion

The post Stablecoin Supply Doubles In 2024, Surging Past $270 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has noticed a massive growth in 2024, with total supply more than doubling since January. According to recent data, stablecoin circulation has increased from $130 billion at the start of the year to around $270 billion today, highlighting their rising role in global crypto markets. 📈 Stablecoin supply has doubled since Jan ’24, growing from ~$130 billion to ~$270 billion. ⚖️ Ethereum & Tron host ~90% of the total stablecoin supply. Solana is the third chain that hosts over $10 billion in stablecoins. 🔢 Top 4 issuers hold ~96% market share. Tether is… pic.twitter.com/GYoKM8cLWb — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) August 23, 2025 Ethereum, Tron, and Solana Dominate the Stablecoin Market In this scenario, Ethereum ($ETH) and Tron ($TRX) maintain their position as the powerhouses of this expansion as both are jointly hosting almost 90% of the total stablecoin supply. In whole fluctuation, Solana ($SOL) has secured a solid position as the third-largest chain, with more than $10 billion in stablecoins supplied on its network. Almost 4 top companies have hosted about 96% of the stablecoin market of all stablecoins. All the stablecoins that are seen in the market are basically products of these 4 companies. Tether, a leading private stablecoin issuer company, and Circle, a publicly listed company, have stablecoins $USDT and $USDC, respectively, while Ethena and Sky stablecoins which are decentralized autonomous organizations. USD Dominates Tokenized Currency Market over EUR As usual, USD is at the top of the list in the most widely accepted tokenized currency; this thing maintains its powerful influence in digital finance. Amazingly, not a single EUR-designated stablecoin has fallen into the top 20 by supply, emphasizing the USD’s unparalleled position in the stablecoin market. It makes it nearly unbeatable. The increasing demand for stablecoins on a time-to-time basis means stablecoins are…
From Shiba's Past 26,000% Growth To Pepeto's Potential 100x, Who Wins The Crypto Next Bull Run?

From Shiba’s Past 26,000% Growth To Pepeto’s Potential 100x, Who Wins The Crypto Next Bull Run?

Could a small crypto buy still change your life? Did Shiba Inu not show that in 2021? SHIBA INU’s price reached an all time high near $0.00008845, and a simple $2,000 buy early in the move became more than $522,000 at the top. That run made new millionaires and proved how memes and timing can
Kanye's YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Meme coins are notorious for their lack of intrinsic value and their reputation for pump-and-dump cycles. The recent rollercoaster ride of the YZY token—a highly publicized Solana meme coin spearheaded by Kanye West—perfectly exemplifies this pattern. After surging to a staggering $3 billion market cap, YZY crashed 60% as profiteers exited en masse. This volatility […]
