Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025
The post Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. APAC economies, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan, are accelerating real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through regulatory reforms and live-market adoption. Regulatory Transformation and Market Dynamics Why Important: Tokenization connects issuance, settlement, and custody on a shared digital infrastructure, improving settlement finality and auditability. It lowers capital costs, enhances custody transparency, and enables 24/7 secondary markets — benefits that ripple across issuers, investors, and intermediaries. As tokenization improves cross-border payments, trade finance, and speed and transparency, APAC’s policy diversity could expand options for local currency issuance, including China’s RMB, while USD liquidity remains the hub. Multi-currency models enable new combinations of FX hedging and credit enhancement. Latest Update: Singapore is expanding standardization and interoperability workstreams in fixed income, FX, and fund management under the MAS Project Guardian. Hong Kong continues multi-currency digital bond issuances (HKMA press release) and uses its Digital Bond Grant Scheme information to attract private deals. Australia is advancing the Project Acacia update from ASIC under RBA–DFCRC, combining live pilots and proofs of concept. Japan’s FSA continues to outline market development for STOs and digital securities through FSA speeches and published materials. Across the board, the common priorities are “same risk, same rules” enforcement, ledger-to-ledger interoperability, KYC/suitability/reporting alignment, and central bank money availability. For individuals engaging via DeFi, understanding wallet connections, gas fees, and robust KYC remains essential (Japanese residents must act within domestic legal boundaries). Interoperability Could Realize East-West Finance System Background Context: The first RWA adoption wave has been driven by bonds — especially US Treasuries — where transparency and traceability have expanded the investor base. Singapore’s MAS Project Guardian hub is a public–private and cross-border hub. Hong Kong is actively issuing government digital bonds to lead market formation. Australia uses live pilots to identify operational frictions, while Japan leverages existing investor-protection frameworks to scale gradually. “The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 08:14