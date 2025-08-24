Today’s Wordle #1527 Hints And Answer For Sunday, August 24th

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Finally, we're getting some decent rain. I can stop griping about it in my Wordle columns. Rain, rain don't go away, please stay for another day. It's so lovely and refreshing after so many days of dry heat. If it's rainy where you are, or too hot, and you'd just like to stay inside, be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide for all the latest shows and movies. If you're looking for a good book, check out James Islington's The Will Of The Many. It's a really unique, exciting fantasy novel and the start to a really promising new trilogy. Good stuff. But I digress. Let's solve today's Wordle! Looking for yesterday's Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CRATE (42 words remaining) The Hint: Don't inhale around fungi or you might get these in your lungs. The Clue: This…