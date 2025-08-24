MEXC börs
This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.
PANews reported on August 24th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 25.78% to $134 million this week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 25.74% to 450,096, while the number of sellers increased by 25.91% to 321,107. The number of NFT transactions increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284. Ethereum network transaction volume reached $60.7 million, down 41.63% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $20.6 million, up 10.63%. Polygon network transaction volume reached $16.1 million, up 37.86%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana network transaction volume reached $7.5 million, down 13.63%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969 USD) CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628 USD) CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187) CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922) CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
PANews
2025/08/24 08:45
Aktsia
Canadian Fintechs Raise $1.62 Billion in H1 2025
The post Canadian Fintechs Raise $1.62 Billion in H1 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Canadian fintechs raise $1.62 billion; digital assets lead funding. Investors focus on blockchain and AI tech solutions. KPMG forecasts continued investment growth in H2 2025. KPMG’s Canadian Fintech Pulse report reveals $1.62 billion was raised by Canadian fintech companies in H1 2025, with digital asset and AI startups receiving the largest share of funding. The investment trend highlights robust investor confidence in fintech amid economic challenges, driven by U.S. regulatory support and the rise of AI solutions in financial services. Canadian Fintech Firms Garner $1.62 Billion in H1 2025 Canadian fintech firms raised a remarkable $1.62 billion in H1 2025, leading with digital asset and AI projects. This marks a significant shift towards emerging technologies, bolstered by stable economic factors. The investment focus has moved towards more mature ventures involving blockchain and AI-powered solutions. Strong U.S. regulatory support further accelerates this trend, promising continued financial inflows. Heather Hitt, Fintech Analyst, KPMG, said, “AI-oriented fintechs will continue to draw considerable investment in the year ahead. The potential for agentic AI in the Canadian fintech landscape is going to be one of the most notable and exciting trends for investors to watch in the year ahead, with autonomous finance use cases—automated saving, budgeting, and investment—becoming increasingly viable.” Market sentiment has been broadly positive. Heather Hitt of KPMG remarked on the potential for agentic AI, highlighting autonomous finance use cases as a key trend to watch. Stablecoin adoption is expected to further normalize funding landscapes. Ethereum Metrics and Digital Asset Market Perspective Did you know? Despite a 2024 peak with $7.5 billion investments due to mega-deals, the 2025 funding environment showcases resilience amid global economic adjustments, maintaining steadiness in fintech and digital asset sectors. As of August 24, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,802.46, with a market cap of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:39
Aktsia
A whale deposited 5.42 million USDC to Hyperliquid 2 hours ago to short ETH, WLFI and XPL
According to PANews on August 24, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale user created a new wallet (0x54D7) 2 hours ago and deposited 5.42 million USDC into Hyperliquid to short $ETH, $WLFI and $XPL.
PANews
2025/08/24 08:39
Aktsia
5 new wallets bought 19,332 ETH worth about $92 million in the past two days
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 5 newly created wallets have accumulated 19,332 ETH (US$92 million) in the past 2 days.
PANews
2025/08/24 08:34
Aktsia
Robert Kiyosaki Exposes Brutal Truth Behind Sudden Wealth and Collapse
The post Robert Kiyosaki Exposes Brutal Truth Behind Sudden Wealth and Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions are unknowingly trapped in a financial nightmare—earning for decades yet ending up broke, a crisis Robert Kiyosaki links to broken money systems and missing education. Robert Kiyosaki Breaks Down the Trap That Turns Earners Into Lifelong Strugglers Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has weighed in once again on […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robert-kiyosaki-exposes-brutal-truth-behind-sudden-wealth-and-collapse/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:32
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:31
Aktsia
Best Presales Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast for 30x ROI Before Market Rally
MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction in the crypto presale scene, already drawing more than 15,000 holders and raising millions. Analysts forecast up to 30x ROI as interest builds ahead of broader market rallies. Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Among the Best Presales Today The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale has become one of the most talked-about events in […] Continue Reading: Best Presales Today — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast for 30x ROI Before Market Rally
Coinstats
2025/08/24 08:30
Aktsia
LayerZero: Stargate DAO has approved its acquisition of Stargate (STG)
PANews reported on August 24th that LayerZero tweeted that the Stargate DAO had approved its acquisition of Stargate (STG). StargateDAO members voted in favor of the acquisition with 95% of votes cast. Earlier news reported that the LayerZero Foundation proposed to acquire the Stargate cross-chain bridge and its token STG for US$110 million.
PANews
2025/08/24 08:27
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:25
Aktsia
Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement
PANews reported on August 24th that, according to Cointelegraph, Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, stated at a Wyoming blockchain seminar that the mismatch between traditional financial systems and real-time settlement blockchain protocols could create a liquidity crisis for traditional financial firms. "Because traditional systems can't update in real time, these fault tolerance mechanisms are built into the system. In the cryptocurrency world, everything must be real-time, and cryptocurrency is a completely different ball game. I do worry about how these financial giants will respond when the inevitable bear market comes again. I know some are optimistic that a bear market won't happen again. I've been in this industry since 2012, so I know it will happen again."
PANews
2025/08/24 08:22
Aktsia
