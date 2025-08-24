2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
A user lost $1.54 million by signing an EIP-7702 phishing batch transaction

A user lost $1.54 million by signing an EIP-7702 phishing batch transaction

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, some users lost approximately $1.54 million by signing EIP-7702 phishing batch transactions. The EIP-7702 phishing batch transactions signed by the victims contained multiple token transfers and NFT approval operations.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01315-4.22%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004598-0.64%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001797+19.80%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 09:14
Aktsia
An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+0.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.14-3.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00676-2.31%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
Aktsia
Powell’s Jackson Hole Address Hints at Rate Cuts

Powell’s Jackson Hole Address Hints at Rate Cuts

The post Powell’s Jackson Hole Address Hints at Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Powell’s Jackson Hole speech indicates potential rate cuts due to employment risks. Markets anticipate rate cuts at the September FOMC meeting. S&P 500 rose, crypto inflows increased after Powell’s dovish tone. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated potential rate cuts at the 2025 Jackson Hole meeting, addressing employment risks and inflation, signaling a shift towards more adaptable monetary policies. Powell’s dovish approach may spark market optimism, as seen with a 1.3% S&P 500 rise and increased Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflows, driven by expected monetary easing. Fed’s Employment Concerns Lead to Talk of Rate Cuts Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole meeting indicated a significant shift in monetary policy focus, citing employment risks as a primary concern. The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of maximizing employment and price stability remains central to Powell’s strategy. According to Powell, “Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment are to the downside — a challenging situation”— Federal Reserve Speech Transcript. With potential rate cuts looming, markets are already pricing in changes. The keynote address has already impacted asset prices, with the S&P 500 experiencing a notable increase of 1.3% in anticipation of more accommodative conditions. Financial and crypto markets reacted quickly, adjusting investments and predicting future trends. Analysts noted higher inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum on exchanges, as traders position for possible rate changes. Powell’s statement that risks to employment were on the downside reflects broader economic concerns. Monetary Policy Shifts Influence Cryptos and Markets Did you know? Powell’s 2020 Jackson Hole speech also hinted at dovish shifts, sparking a bull market in equities and cryptocurrencies that year. Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates Bitcoin’s current price at $115,284.13, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, representing 57.35% market dominance. The past 90 days saw a 5.27%…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+0.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.06583+0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02036-0.41%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 09:09
Aktsia
A trader shorted 5.3 million WLFI tokens 3 times, resulting in a floating loss of $412,000

A trader shorted 5.3 million WLFI tokens 3 times, resulting in a floating loss of $412,000

According to PANews on August 24, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader with an address starting with 0xbfaa opened a 3x leveraged short position of 5.3 million WLFI (US$1.53 million), and currently has a floating loss of US$412,000.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000876+1.27%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 09:02
Aktsia
3 Hidden Gem Presales Set to Rally — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% ROI vs Cardano & MATIC

3 Hidden Gem Presales Set to Rally — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% ROI vs Cardano & MATIC

The hunt for the best crypto presale has reached fever pitch as investors position themselves for Q4 and beyond. Many are seeking early-stage projects with strong fundamentals that can outperform established giants. Hidden gem presales are attracting attention not only for their upside potential but also for their ability to outpace even blue-chip tokens. Among […] Continue Reading: 3 Hidden Gem Presales Set to Rally — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% ROI vs Cardano & MATIC
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09298+26.57%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002588-11.67%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 09:00
Aktsia
Bio Protocol climbs 131% in a week: But traders fear THIS pullback zone

Bio Protocol climbs 131% in a week: But traders fear THIS pullback zone

As BIO cools near $0.268, heatmap signals pressure zones traders must watch for sudden pivots.
NEAR
NEAR$2.524-4.21%
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.23737-16.07%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.0253-0.15%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/24 09:00
Aktsia
Ethereum Price Breaks All-Time High — Analyst Sets $7,000 As Next Target

Ethereum Price Breaks All-Time High — Analyst Sets $7,000 As Next Target

The cryptocurrency market roared back to life on Friday, August 22, after a positive speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, with the Ethereum price leading the top 10 largest assets in terms of performance. According to data from CoinGecko, the price of ETH increased by more than 14% on the day.  After its initial struggles during the week, the Ethereum price finished by reclaiming and surpassing its former all-time high of $4,878, reached as far back as 2021. Interestingly, a prominent crypto founder has put forward an audacious prediction for the price of Ethereum over the next few months if it breaks its record high. What’s Next For ETH Price?  In an August 22 post on social media platform X, Alphractal CEO and founder Joao Wedson shared an exciting prognosis for the Ethereum price in the coming months. According to the crypto expert, the second-largest cryptocurrency may be entering another fear-driven scenario before the start of a new re-accumulation phase if it doesn’t cross the former record high. Related Reading: Analyst Puts XRP Cycle Top Above $20, But Says Price Must Hold Last Line Of Defense Wedson revealed the possibility of algorithmic trading activity clustering around the $7,000 – $7,500 range, further strengthening the case for a reaccumulation stage. This pattern can be associated with cycle shifts where market makers absorb liquidity, suppress volatility, and set themselves up for the next round of major capital inflows. The Alphractal founder highlighted that the Ethereum price movements have coincided with the cyclical pattern of Bitcoin’s market dominance. As shown in previous fractal cycles, the price of ETH tends to absorb a significant share of Bitcoin’s capital flow, typically after 28 days of BTC price consolidation. Wedson revealed that the current market data suggests this pattern may be playing out again, increasing the chances of Ethereum price embarking on an extended rally over the next few months. It is worth noting that the price of ETH has reached a new all-time high, implying that the altcoin may not even witness the initial downside volatility before entering a new growth phase. The crypto expert, however, urged investors to do their due diligence, as the market data only looks at the typical behavior of Market Makers during cycle transitions. Ethereum Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of ETH sits at around $4,716, reflecting an almost 9% increase in the past 24 hours. According to CoinGecko data, the altcoin is up by more than 11% in the last seven days.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Weakness Vs. Ethereum Strength: On-Chain Data Reveals Divergence Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.96%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015553-1.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,413.73-2.84%
Aktsia
NewsBTC2025/08/24 09:00
Aktsia
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001033-5.22%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
Aktsia
Idaho’s CDA National Defines Private Golf Club Living In American West

Idaho’s CDA National Defines Private Golf Club Living In American West

The post Idaho’s CDA National Defines Private Golf Club Living In American West appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new clubhouse at CDA National Reserve, an exclusive golf and sporting club in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. CDA National Reserve Sprawling across 1,000 acres of pristine Idaho wilderness high above Lake Coeur d’Alene, CDA National Reserve has emerged as more than just another high-end private club. In many ways, the golf and sporting club embodies the escapist dream for those fleeing the constraints of urban life for the expanse, and seemingly boundless possibilities, of the American West. At the heart of the club is a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship course – one of the best in Idaho — but CDA National recently unveiled the fruits of a multimillion-dollar enhancement that includes luxury real estate offerings, and new amenities and a regenerative wellness program that elevate the member experience. Northwest Idaho is a far cry from the image some have of the state, which might be limited to potatoes and farming. The area around glacier-formed Lake Coeur d’Alene, which is more than 25 miles long and has over 130 miles of shoreline, is stunningly scenic and offers a wealth of wildlife and outdoor activities. The region, which is less than an hour from Spokane, Washington, attracted people from major west coast cities in droves during the Covid era, and that carryover has continued in the years since. Particularly at a place like CDA National Reserve, which has positioned itself as a sporting club for the modern age. The property’s “pursuit of play” mantra has broad application, with golf at its core. Weiskopf’s rerouted 18-hole layout — or is it 19? — has 10 holes that wind through forested hillsides and native grasslands, while the “Back 8” unveils breathtaking lake vistas that have golfers reaching for their camera almost as often as another club. The 15th hole at CDA National Reserve overlooks the…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03257-3.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.05871+3.65%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0452-14.92%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 08:49
Aktsia
Cathay Pacific Haitong: The Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates in September, and it is expected to cut interest rates up to twice this year

Cathay Pacific Haitong: The Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates in September, and it is expected to cut interest rates up to twice this year

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Zhitong Finance, Cathay Haitong Securities released a research report stating that Powell's speech at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Annual Meeting clearly signaled a dovish turn. He argued that the downside risks to employment outweigh the upside risks to inflation, potentially providing forward-looking guidance for a new round of precautionary rate cuts. The revision of the US monetary policy framework also points to a more adaptable and flexible monetary policy. The Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates in September, but given its precautionary tone and the impact of inflation, the pace will be moderate, with a maximum of two cuts expected this year.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+0.20%
MAY
MAY$0.04687-2.88%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001386-1.07%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/24 08:48
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis