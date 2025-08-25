2025-08-25 Monday

Chainlink, SBI Group strike deal to expand tokenized assets in Japan

Chainlink and SBI Group are joining forces to bring tokenized real-world assets and compliant blockchain infrastructure to Japan’s financial sector.
Hong Kong Reports Results from PBoC’s RMB Bills Tender

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has announced the results of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) RMB Bills tender held on August 25, 2025. The tender involved the issuance of three-month RMB Bills, according to the HKMA. Details of the Tender The tender, conducted by the PBoC, focused on the three-month RMB Bills, a significant tool for liquidity management in the region. This issuance is part of a regular operation by the PBoC to manage the supply of the Chinese yuan in the Hong Kong market, aiming to stabilize the currency and ensure sufficient liquidity. Significance of RMB Bills RMB Bills play a crucial role in Hong Kong's financial ecosystem, providing a mechanism for investors to engage with the Chinese yuan outside the mainland. Such financial instruments are pivotal in maintaining the currency's demand and facilitating international trade and investment in RMB. Market Impact The issuance of RMB Bills is closely monitored by financial analysts as it can influence market liquidity and investor sentiment. The regular issuance of these bills helps in maintaining a stable supply of RMB, which is essential for trade settlements and financial transactions within the region.
Unleashing Revolutionary Automation For Everyone

Qtum AI Agent Ally: Unleashing Revolutionary Automation For Everyone
Animoca: RWAs only account for $26 billion of the $400 trillion TradFi market, with huge growth potential

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Animoca Brands researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan stated in their August research paper: "The estimated potential $400 trillion TradFi market highlights the potential growth space for RWA tokenization." Researchers indicate that the RWA sector represents only a small portion ($26 billion) of a total addressable market currently exceeding $400 trillion. These asset classes include private credit, Treasuries, commodities, equities, alternative funds, and global bonds. Large asset managers are currently engaged in a "strategic race to build full-stack integrated platforms," and those who can "control the asset lifecycle" will reap long-term value.
How Can You Earn Passive Income With XRP Through Cloud Mining In 2025?

How Can You Earn Passive Income With XRP Through Cloud Mining In 2025?
US Debt Crisis Deepens: What It Means for Bitcoin and Crypto

In just 48 days, the United States has piled on another $1 trillion in debt, putting the total on the
Sports Betting West Africa+ Eventus Awards: Meet The Shortlisted Nominees

Sports Betting West Africa+ Eventus Awards: Meet The Shortlisted Nominees
SBI Group Partners with Chainlink to Boost Digital Assets Adoption

SBI Group, one of Japan's largest financial institutions with assets exceeding $200 billion, has partnered with Chainlink to promote institutional adoption of digital assets. The partnership will begin in Japan with a focus on tokenized real-world assets, stablecoins, and investment funds, before expanding globally. By leveraging Chainlink's blockchain infrastructure, SBI aims to bring greater transparency
Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company's total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that's worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet's growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues
Bitcoin Treasury Firm, Metaplanet Buys 103 More Bitcoin, Holdings Near 19,000 BTC

Japanese-listed company Metaplanet Inc. has added another 103 Bitcoin to its treasury, spending around 1.736 billion yen ($11.78 million). With this latest move, the company's total Bitcoin stash has climbed to 18,991 BTC, representing a massive investment of nearly 285.8 billion yen ($1.94 billion). This purchase is part of Metaplanet's ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, a strategy that uses metrics like BTC Yield and BTC Gain to track performance. Over the past few quarters, these numbers have shown strong results, providing a direct boost to shareholder value. A Steady Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy Metaplanet Bitcoin's holding journey began in April 2024 and has been steadily stacking BTC ever since. This isn't a one-time gamble but a clear sign the company sees Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. Fast forward to August 2025, and Metaplanet now holds nearly 19,000 BTC, putting it in 7th place worldwide among corporate Bitcoin holders, right up there with some of the biggest global names that also keep Bitcoin on their balance sheets.  With each reporting period, the company has revealed consistent accumulation, showing that Bitcoin is no longer just an investment for Metaplanet; it has become a core pillar of its business strategy. Metaplanet Q2 2025 Revenue Jumps 41%, Net Income Hits ¥11.1B The company's growing Bitcoin position comes alongside impressive financial results. In the second quarter of 2025, Metaplanet reported revenues of 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million), marking a 41% increase from the previous quarter. Net income also turned around dramatically, reaching 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), compared to a 5 billion yen ($34.2 million) loss in the first quarter. In its quarterly report, the company reaffirmed its full-year projections of 3.4 billion yen in
