Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in 2025 Analyst Outlook
Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in 2025 Analyst Outlook
XLM
$0.3916
-4.13%
XRP
$2.9394
-2.95%
GAINS
$0.02733
-2.60%
Coinstats
2025/08/24 10:30
Top 3 Altcoins to Add to Your Portfolio in 2025
The year 2025 is set to be an important year for the cryptocurrency industry. Institutional inflows are reaching all-time highs, Bitcoin ETFs are making all of the news, and altcoins are primed for what could be the most explosive rotation since 2017. For many this year is not just another cycle, it is a test […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NOT
$0.001854
-3.28%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 10:30
Data: USDe supply reaches $12 billion, a record high
PANews reported on August 24 that Ethena Labs tweeted that the total supply of USDe has reached 12 billion US dollars, a record high. According to previous news , USDe’s market value exceeded 10 billion US dollars, which took about 500 days.
USDE
$1.0005
-0.02%
PANews
2025/08/24 10:21
Best Crypto to Buy Under $100 in 2025 — Cardano, NEAR, HBAR & VET Named Top Altcoins
The post Best Crypto to Buy Under $100 in 2025 — Cardano, NEAR, HBAR & VET Named Top Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025 are eyeing altcoins that combine accessibility with long-term narratives. Cardano, NEAR, Hedera, VeChain, and MAGACOIN Finance are all drawing attention as options trading under $100 that could see more interest this year. Cardano (ADA) Holds Institutional Interest At $0.85, Cardano remains one of the best crypto options under $100 in 2025. Despite a pullback, ADA has gained over 141% year-on-year, with development activity still among the most active in the market. Grayscale’s Cardano ETF filing adds an institutional layer, suggesting possible future traction. With strong research-driven development and consistent ecosystem upgrades, ADA’s narrative remains centered on adoption and growing recognition. NEAR Protocol’s Expanding Ecosystem NEAR Protocol is currently priced at $2.45, making it a budget-friendly pick under $100. NEAR has posted a 31.9% gain over the last 60 days, showing steady progress in both ecosystem development and staking adoption. Its network efficiency and growing developer community keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. As altcoin liquidity returns, NEAR is positioned as one of the more accessible plays in 2025’s digital asset space. Hedera (HBAR) Drives RWA Tokenization Hedera, trading at $0.23, is carving out a role in the tokenization market. Its partnership with Swarm enables 24/7 tokenized stock trading for Apple and Tesla, giving it a unique use case among public blockchains. With Aberdeen Group and other institutions exploring tokenization, Hedera’s relevance to real-world finance is increasing. Its growing stablecoin…
NEAR
$2.52
-4.40%
REAL
$0.05868
+3.49%
MORE
$0.1007
+0.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 10:14
Aave Founder Refutes 7% WLFI Token Allocation Claim
The post Aave Founder Refutes 7% WLFI Token Allocation Claim appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves Aave’s leadership addressing misinformation, affecting market perceptions. Aave’s Stani Kulechov claims WLFI proposal approval. Miscommunication highlights governance complexities in decentralized finance. Stani Kulechov, Aave’s founder, dispels claims of a proposed 7% WLFI token supply allocation, affirming its approval via Aave DAO and ratification by WLFI. This clarification underscores DAO governance dynamics, influencing Aave’s asset volatility and revealing potential ecosystem synergies with WLFI, amid ongoing DeFi protocol integrations. Aave Refutes 7% Token Claims Amid Governance Debate Aave’s founder Stani Kulechov publicly refuted claims that suggested Aave would secure 7% of the total WLFI token supply. Such claims arose from a misrepresented proposal that passed through the Aave DAO and was ratified by the WLFI team, according to Kulechov. The matter presents an interesting twist as initial declarations opposing a 7% allocation were contradicted by Stani’s statement. “Proposal created by the WLF team has passed and voted on Aave DAO and has been officially approved by WLFI (And ratified by WLF as well).” This highlights fundamental challenges inherent in governance communications across different decentralized platforms. Public reactions were swift, with community members voicing concerns over governance clarity within Aave’s forums and social media. As misinformation began spreading, Aave’s leadership reiterated their compliance with approved DAO proposals. Aave’s Market Position and Regulatory Concerns Did you know? Aave has navigated multiple governance transitions similar to this current scenario, shaping its trajectory as one of the leading DeFi protocols while encountering challenges in communication within decentralized structures. Aave, under the symbol AAVE, currently trades at $353.33 with a market cap of $5.38 billion, maintaining a 0.13% market dominance. The token’s 24-hour trading volume stands at $1.31 billion, marking a 32.79% change as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent fluctuations show AAVE’s price gaining 19.41% over seven days, as detailed in CoinDesk’s market…
CHANGE
$0.00225332
-3.44%
WLFI
$--
--%
CAP
$0.06581
+0.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 10:09
"Rolling Brother" ETH long position has a floating profit of US$4.78 million
PANews reported on August 24 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the rise of ETH this morning. The trader who made a profit and then a huge loss after rolling over $125,000 has made a floating profit of $4.78 million on his 15x leveraged ETH long position. Currently, his position is in a rolling state, holding 25,108.32 ETH (about $120 million), with an opening price of $4,590 and a closing price of $4,670.3.
TRADER
$0.000876
+1.38%
ETH
$4,592.36
-3.64%
PANews
2025/08/24 10:05
BlockDAG’s Core Founders Fuel a $380M Presale Surge in 2025
The post BlockDAG’s Core Founders Fuel a $380M Presale Surge in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Get to know the minds behind BlockDAG. CEO Antony Turner, CTO Jeremy Harkness, and advisor Dr. Maurice Herlihy are powering the most successful $380M presale of 2025. In crypto, tech alone isn’t enough. Behind every standout project is a team turning vision into reality. BlockDAG (BDAG), already one of the biggest crypto presale stories of 2025, isn’t just thriving because of what it promises on paper; it’s thriving because of the people making it happen. With $380 million raised, 2.5 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and over 300 dApps already in development, BlockDAG is gaining momentum fast. At the heart of this growth is a leadership group that blends financial expertise, engineering know-how, and academic strength, a rare combination even among top-tier Layer 1 projects. Antony Turner Sets the Stage for Smart Growth Antony Turner is BlockDAG’s founder and CEO. He brings decades of experience from the fintech and crypto world. Before BlockDAG, he was the COO of Spirit Blockchain and also helped launch one of Switzerland’s early crypto index funds. His background gives him the tools to balance fast growth with smart execution. Instead of flashy marketing, Turner focused on a clear strategy: growing the presale steadily, building serious partnerships, and securing global brand exposure. Under his leadership, BlockDAG teamed up with sports brands like Inter Milan and the Seattle Orcas, helping build strong visibility beyond the usual crypto crowd. Turner’s method stands out in a space where hype often overshadows substance. His priority has been to deliver structure and scale from day one, making sure BlockDAG had a strong financial foundation before ever launching. Jeremy Harkness Builds the Technology to Back It Up As Chief Technology Officer, Jeremy Harkness brings the engineering power behind BlockDAG’s design. With deep experience in blockchain development, artificial intelligence,…
T
$0.01675
+1.02%
HYPE
$45.02
+2.48%
GET
$0.010126
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 10:04
Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity
Yat Siu returns to Blockcast to explore the intersection of AI, blockchain, and creativity.
AI
$0.1219
-2.08%
FUTURE
$0.13865
--%
Blockhead
2025/08/24 10:00
Introducing the Leadership Behind BlockDAG, the Hottest Presale Crypto in Recent History that Has Raised $380M!
In crypto, tech alone isn’t enough. Behind every standout project is a team turning vision into reality. BlockDAG (BDAG), already […] The post Introducing the Leadership Behind BlockDAG, the Hottest Presale Crypto in Recent History that Has Raised $380M! appeared first on Coindoo.
T
$0.01675
+1.02%
VISION
$0.0002525
-10.93%
Coindoo
2025/08/24 10:00
Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…
Whale inflows, ecosystem buybacks and ETF buzz fuel Solana’s charge, but risks loom ahead.
SOL
$199.14
-4.14%
FUEL
$0.00634
-2.76%
BUZZ
$0.011338
-8.72%
Coinstats
2025/08/24 10:00
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis