Crypto Market Sees Unexpected Fluctuations

The cryptocurrency market recently witnessed a somewhat favorable weekend as September looms near. Ensuing from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks last Friday, which surprisingly didn’t incite the expected level of alarm, the risk appetite among investors elevated significantly.Continue Reading:Crypto Market Sees Unexpected Fluctuations
Coinstats2025/08/24 12:18
Crypto Market Faces Uncertain Future with Recent Highs

Cryptocurrencies had a good weekend, with Powell easing market fears. Despite initial expectations, ETH and BTC saw weaker inflows and performances. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Faces Uncertain Future with Recent Highs The post Crypto Market Faces Uncertain Future with Recent Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/24 12:12
Bitcoin Whale Sells Over 9,000 BTC Amid Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signals

The post Bitcoin Whale Sells Over 9,000 BTC Amid Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed’s dovish signals suggest potential policy changes impacting crypto markets. Major Bitcoin whale reallocates assets following Fed’s indication. Market volatility anticipated with changes in monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Annual Meeting signaled flexible monetary policy and a potential September rate cut. Market reactions included significant shifts in cryptocurrency holdings, with large Bitcoin holders reallocating assets and increased volatility expected across major platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Federal Reserve Signals Spur Major Bitcoin Transactions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole suggested a dovish stance on monetary policy, hinting at possible rate cuts. The focus remains on managing inflation and addressing rising employment risks. Revisions to the US monetary policy framework aim to enhance flexibility and guide future economic strategies. Providing guidance for a possible rate cut in September, Powell’s speech has prompted major market activity. On-chain data reveals significant asset reallocation by major Bitcoin holder, termed a “Bitcoin ancient whale.” Over 9,142 BTC were sold with subsequent purchases of large amounts of ETH and sustained interest in long ETH positions. Notable capital movements include a significant BTC deposit to Hyperliquid and a major withdrawal of ETH from staking platforms like EigenLayer. These activities suggest a risk-off sentiment or positioning for anticipated market volatility. The absence of official responses from key U.S. regulatory bodies has resulted in primarily data-driven assessments of the speech’s implications. Asset Shifts Mark Crypto’s Response to Policy Changes Did you know? In past cycles, dovish monetary signals from the Federal Reserve have led to asset reallocations among whales, often increasing volatility and prompting shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum and DeFi tokens. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s current price at $115,104.09 with a market cap of $2.29 trillion. Despite recent 24-hour trading volume of $52.51…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 12:09
BNB Price Outlook — Key Developments, Expectations & Market Forecast

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bnb-price-outlook-key-updates-expectations-and-market-forecast/
Coinstats2025/08/24 12:09
Blazpay Joins Gmatrix To Redefine Web3 By Merging AI, DeFi, And Gaming

The post Blazpay Joins Gmatrix To Redefine Web3 By Merging AI, DeFi, And Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blazpay, a well-known Web3 payment platform, has collaborated with Gmatrix, an on-chain game publisher. The partnership focuses on combining the AI-driven DeFi solutions and omni-chain game publishing infrastructure to redefine the Web3 landscape. As the platform disclosed in its official X announcement, the collaboration seeks to expedite the integration of DeFi, immersive gameplay, and NFTs across diverse chains. Keeping this in view, the development denotes a key step to bridge gaming and financial technologies within the Web3 ecosystem. We’re excited to announce our partnership with@Gmatrixs1 — the first omni-chain publishing platform transforming traditional gaming with blockchain integration, NFT marketplaces, and stand-alone chains. 🤝 Together, Blazpay x Gmatrix are powering the next evolution of Web3 —… pic.twitter.com/jf0SNq63n7 — Blazpay (@blazpaylabs) August 23, 2025 Blazpay and Gmatrix Partner to Bolster Cross-Chain Web3 Gaming Leveraging AI The partnership between Blazpay and Gmatrix attempts to innovate the Web3 sector with the merger of AI, DeFi as well as blockchain gaming. In this respect, the partnership utilizes the expertise of Blazpay in streamlining the DeFi with AI integration. This move is set to complement the pioneering position of Gmatrix in wider omni-chain publishing. Additionally, by merging the respective strengths, the consumers can anticipate unparalleled access to the robust NFT marketplaces, cutting-edge gamer-focused tools, and cross-chain gaming functionalities. Apart from that, the development enhances user experience and brings more liquidity and accessibility to facilitate Web3 enthusiasts. Such endeavors reportedly play a crucial role in empowering the adoption of blockchain within the gaming world. Thus, the collaboration creates an inclusive environment to promote interoperability and mainstream adoption of digital ownership. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to Blazpay, the partnership is poised to provide a robust toolkit for developers to drive financial and gaming innovation in Web3 ecosystem. By leveraging the omnichain publishing forum of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 12:05
"Hackers who stole funds from Coinbase users" bought more than 38,000 SOL in the past hour

PANews reported on August 24th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users converted 7.957 million DAI into USDC over the past hour, transferred it to Solana, and then purchased 38,126 SOL tokens at a price of $208.7. The hacker: In May, 26,347 ETH were sold for 68.18 million DAI, with an average selling price of $2,588. In July, 14.865 million DAI was used to purchase 5,513 ETH at a price of $2,696. Today, 7.957 million DAI purchased 38,126 SOL at a price of $208.7.
PANews2025/08/24 12:04
SharpLink Stock Skyrockets After $1.5B Ethereum Buyback Shocks Wall Street

The board approved the plan on August 22, giving the firm flexibility to conduct buybacks through open-market purchases or private […] The post SharpLink Stock Skyrockets After $1.5B Ethereum Buyback Shocks Wall Street appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/24 12:00
VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF: A game-changer for Solana DeFi adoption?

Will Jito's 10% rally and ETF speculation help clear the $2 hurdle?
Coinstats2025/08/24 12:00
Market Pullback Fuels Crypto Presale Demand — Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Fuels Crypto Presale Demand — Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/24 11:53
Coinbase CEO shared a transaction chart showing the purchase of approximately 4.964 million BALAJIS tokens.

PANews reported on August 24th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted a screenshot of a transaction on the X platform, showing that he had purchased 4,964,005.4 BALAJIS tokens. In addition, Brian Armstrong retweeted a tweet from Jesse Pollak, head of the Base ecosystem, stating that users can purchase any Zora creator token directly in the Coinbase app.
PANews2025/08/24 11:51
