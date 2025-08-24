MEXC börs
U.S. Labor Data Shocks Markets, Influences Fed Rate Speculation
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-labor-data-fed-rate-impact/
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:38
Aktsia
7 Best Cryptos to Buy Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE Positioned for Explosive 30x ROI in 2025
The crypto market is buzzing with opportunities in 2025, and several tokens are standing out as top picks. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is capturing attention with projections of a 30x ROI, while other leading altcoins continue to shape market narratives. Here are the 7 best cryptos to buy now. MAGACOIN FINANCE Positioned for 30x ROI in 2025 MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of the most talked-about altcoins this year. Built on a zero-tax, security-first infrastructure, it combines meme coin appeal with real DeFi utility. Analysts point to its fair tokenomics and decentralized design as major strengths, making it a standout in a crowded field. With forecasts suggesting a 30x ROI in 2025, many traders see MAGACOIN FINANCE as an early-entry opportunity before upcoming exchange listings. Bitcoin Cooling Before Next Big Move Bitcoin remains at the center of market discussions, currently trading around $115,300 after peaking at $124,450 last week. According to technical analyst CasiTrades, Bitcoin's recent pullback could pave the way for a bounce toward $119,900–$121,900 before its next decisive move. While some anticipate further downside, others are eyeing the bigger picture, with comparisons being drawn to gold's historic breakout in the early 2000s. If that pattern repeats, Bitcoin could climb toward $600,000 by 2026. For now, Bitcoin's consolidation keeps traders alert to the next breakout signal. Ethereum Leads Stablecoin Activity Ethereum continues to dominate the stablecoin market, with an average of $521,000 transferred per holder over 30 days. Hosting 51% of the global…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 13:35
Aktsia
AI Expert: Truth Protocols Could Become the SSL of the Information Age
The post AI Expert: Truth Protocols Could Become the SSL of the Information Age appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI-generated content, including deepfakes and fake audio, blurred the lines between reality and fabrication, leading to widespread confusion and manipulation. Experts like Yannick Myson advocate embedding verification at the content creation stage and implementing decentralized verification systems to ensure authenticity. Disinformation and Its Dangers The year 2024 served as a stark warning about the dangers […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ai-expert-truth-protocols-could-become-the-ssl-of-the-information-age/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 13:32
Aktsia
Three new wallets received 10,600 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $51.04 million
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, three new wallets received a total of 10,600 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately US$51.04 million.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/24 13:31
Aktsia
Ether’s August rally could lead to September downtrend, history suggests
Since 2016, whenever Ether’s price has gone up in August, it has historically fallen in September, data shows. Ether’s price has climbed 25% since the beginning of August, but historical data suggests the cryptocurrency could lose steam in September.Only time will tell if Ether (ETH) plays out differently this year, with billions flowing into spot Ether ETFs and treasury companies.Crypto trader CryptoGoos said in an X post on Friday, “ETH seasonality in September during post-halving years is typically negative. Will this time be different?”Read more
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:30
Aktsia
Cardano’s Lace Wallet Is Integrating Support for XRP
The post Cardano’s Lace Wallet Is Integrating Support for XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s Lace wallet will integrate support for XRP, a major move praised by pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton The move signals a potential new alliance between two of the largest and most passionate communities in crypto The partnership is part of a broader strategic push by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson to forge new alliances Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson delivered a sweeping “State of the Union”-style update on the blockchain’s progress, detailing new partnerships, major technical advancements, and a clear-eyed view on regulation. Speaking from Colorado, Hoskinson laid out a vision for Cardano’s expanding role in the crypto world. New Alliances and Ecosystem Growth A major highlight was the confirmation that Cardano’s Lace wallet will integrate support for XRP by the end of the year. The move signals closer ties between two of crypto’s most passionate communities, with pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton calling the prospect of collaboration an “honor.” Hoskinson emphasized the importance of forging such alliances, referencing recent discussions with leaders such as Sergey Nazarov of Chainlink, Anatoly Yakovenko of Solana, Ilia Polosukhin of Near, and Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse. Hoskinson used this momentum to contrast with his perception of the Cardano Foundation’s lack of engagement at key industry forums, an issue that has led to Security Talk and a Surprise $100M Cardano DeFi Proposal from Charles Hoskinson in recent past. Governance, Regulation, and Global Expansion Hoskinson directly addressed the critique of the Cardano Foundation, highlighting the role of Intersect, a members-based body, in fulfilling the network’s decentralized governance goals. His blunt assessment comes as he tries to rally the community, sometimes having to push back against what he calls “Straight-Up Fake News” from media reports about suing a DRep. On the regulatory front, Hoskinson pointed to the Clarity Act, expected to see movement by October, as a key step in providing…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 13:21
Aktsia
Fed Prepares for Major Rate Cut Amid Weak Labor Market
The post Fed Prepares for Major Rate Cut Amid Weak Labor Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Jerome Powell hints at imminent rate cut, signaling market shifts. Rate cut likely, despite inflation concerns. Potential crypto market response influenced by monetary easing expectations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential rate cut due to labor market concerns, impacting markets, as PPI inflation peaks and CPI remains consistently above 2%. This shift in monetary policy could increase investments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as investors seek assets offering returns above inflation. Fed’s Rate Cut Plans: Implications Beyond Inflation The Kobeissi Letter reveals that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated a rate cut is on the horizon, driven by a weak labor market. This insight precedes the forthcoming FOMC meeting scheduled for September 16-17, 2025. This potential shift occurs despite inflation remaining above 2% for 53 consecutive months, possibly altering investment landscapes. Global markets are poised to respond as monetary policy adapts to new priorities. “Although official statements are absent, insider analysis underscores the Fed’s pivot towards easing policies. Market analysts anticipate significant ramifications, especially if crypto assets respond to rate adjustments as historically observed.” Bitcoin Prices Surge Amid Fed’s Monetary Easing Signals Did you know? Historical shifts in the Fed’s monetary policy, like those during the March 2020 downturn, sparked massive inflows into cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as investors sought inflation hedges. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin’s (BTC) current price is $115,106.02 with a market cap of formatNumber(2291838544445.10, 2). Over the past 90 days, its price has increased by 5.06%. Data from CoinMarketCap highlights a significant 24-hour trading volume drop of 37.62%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:03 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team anticipates that anticipated rate cuts might drive further investments into digital assets. If historical patterns hold, diminished rates could bolster trading…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 13:09
Aktsia
Cryptocurrency Events Shape Market Movements
This week promises significant developments in the cryptocurrency market, with anticipated news events set to influence trading behaviors. Historical data highlights how market volatility has frequently followed such updates.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Events Shape Market Movements
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:08
Aktsia
Upcoming Crypto Market Trends Unleash Profitable Opportunities
The upcoming week offers opportunities as significant crypto developments unfold. Key events include GDP data, PCE, and NVIDIA earnings. Continue Reading:Upcoming Crypto Market Trends Unleash Profitable Opportunities The post Upcoming Crypto Market Trends Unleash Profitable Opportunities appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:03
Aktsia
5 Best Altcoins to Buy Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE Outshines Cardano & Stellar With 45x ROI
Cryptocurrency investors are always looking for the next big opportunity. The market in 2025 has already seen major changes, with institutional money streaming into altcoins. While established brands like Cardano and Stellar continue to do well, emerging projects are getting a lot of attention since they have a lot of potential for growth. One of […] Continue Reading: 5 Best Altcoins to Buy Now — MAGACOIN FINANCE Outshines Cardano & Stellar With 45x ROI
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:02
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.
From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis