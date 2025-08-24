2025-08-25 Monday

The post User Loses $1.54 Million to EIP-7702 Phishing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investor lost $1.54 million to EIP-7702 phishing. Loss included ETH, BTC, and staked tokens. 90% of delegations are linked to malicious contracts. A crypto investor lost $1.54 million on August 24, 2025, after a phishing attack using EIP-7702 transactions targeted their ETH, BTC, and staked Ethereum tokens. The industrial phishing approach with EIP-7702 highlights vulnerabilities in digital asset security, necessitating user caution and regulatory scrutiny to prevent future mass asset losses. EIP-7702 Phishing Exploits Lead to Massive Losses A phishing incident involving EIP-7702 resulted in a user losing approximately $1.54 million. The attacker exploited the batch transaction capabilities, targeting ETH, BTC, and several staked tokens on Ethereum, as confirmed by SlowMist founder Cao Yun. The method involves unauthorized delegation of user EOA addresses to MetaMask, subsequently enabling attackers to transfer assets via a single contract call. Immediate security warnings have been issued, stressing the importance of verifying websites and transaction links before executing transactions. Users are advised against granting unlimited approvals on tokens, which leave accounts vulnerable to similar threats. **Cao Yun (Yu Xiang), Founder, SlowMist**, – “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” source Market Implications and Security Recommendations Did you know? EIP-7702-based phishing attacks have become predominant due to the delegation feature, highlighting parallels with past vulnerabilities exploited in major exchange hacks. Ethereum (ETH), according to CoinMarketCap, currently holds a market cap of $577.17 billion with a price of $4,781.54. It leads the market with a dominance of 14.47% and posted a 0.59% increase in 24-hour trading. Ethereum’s market presence remains substantial, showing a 31.89% rise over 30…
PANews reported on August 24th that on-chain detective ZashXBT listed 81 KOL accounts worth blocking, stating: "Blocking these accounts can optimize information flow. All of these accounts are promoting MEMENETIC pre-sale activities."
The post Solana vs Ethereum — Which Ecosystem Is the Better Investment for 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Introduction: A Clash of Ecosystem Titans The rivalry between Solana and Ethereum is shaping up to be one of the defining storylines of 2025. Both ecosystems occupy central roles in the crypto landscape. Ethereum stands as the pioneer of smart contracts and decentralized finance. Solana positions itself as the challenger with superior speed, scalability, and minimal transaction costs. Every network has its own strengths and disadvantages that stand out. Both platforms have their own groups of developers and investors. Ethereum benefits from its history, clearer rules, and more institutions using it. Solana has a lot of momentum, is very flexible with technology, and is quickly adding new integrations in the gaming, DeFi, and NFT industries. For investors who are trying to choose which platform to back, the choice is still not easy. At the same time, as money changes hands and altseason stories grow, new players like MAGACOIN FINANCE are joining the discourse in unforeseen ways. Ethereum’s Case: Security and Institutional Depth Ethereum remains the most recognized smart contract platform globally. Its massive developer base provides continuous innovation and maintenance. Deep liquidity pools ensure stable trading environments for large transactions. The network’s unmatched DeFi footprint makes it the default choice for institutions and startups alike. Layer-2 solutions effectively reduce transaction costs and network congestion. Upcoming upgrades aim to make staking more efficient and wallets more user-friendly. For investors, Ethereum represents security and credibility through its proven track record. The network has weathered multiple market…
The post ULTILAND Taps Fableration To Fuse AI Publishing And Cultural RWAs On Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), is excited to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Fableration, an AI-powered publishing platform.  This partnership aims to give fair rewards to writers for their engaging work for readers. This partnership also generates a new pathway for publishing creative art in RWAs. We’re excited to announce our partnership with @Fableration —Fableration is a Solana-backed, AI-powered publishing platform that ensures fair rewards for writers and affordable, engaging content for readers.🌟 Together with ULTILAND’s cultural RWA ecosystem and Fableration’s… pic.twitter.com/omB1hQgQP4 — ULTILAND (@ULTILAND) August 23, 2025 With the core of this partnership, it is clear from the news that both advanced FinTech firms are removing the gap between real-world art assets, literature, and Web3 innovation. Both platforms are highly motivated to improve the users’ experience. In this regard, ULTILAND provides its services in terms of creative arts in RWAs, which will be published by the Fableration platform. ULITLAND has released this news through its official X account. ULITLAND and Fableration are shaping the Future of Web3 Furthermore, this partnership also unfolds many other ways for monetization and publication of cultural content. This would be a golden moment for users to get ready to enter a new and fast world of digitalization. In addition, it will expand accessibility and fair value dispensation via decentralized models. So, there is no need for advertising for both platforms. Both platforms are exploring a co-branded cultural startup that makes a strong bond with digital art, content, books, and real-world assets. This collaboration is more than just a partnership, because with these specialties, it will be marked at the top of the list of digitalization and monetization of content. In short, ULITLAND and Fableration are setting a future where stories, culture, and assets are fairly rewarded.  A Strategic Alliance…
2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for XRP. After years of uncertainty, the landscape is finally clearing: Ripple’s SEC Case is Closed. They paid a $125M fine — legal risk? Gone. Stablecoins Are Legal. The GENIUS Act ensures everything runs on the right side of the law. Fed Support is Growing. Vice
The post Wall Street Shifts Focus to Polkadot as Institutional Adoption Gains Steam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Polkadot is gaining traction with Wall Street through its new Capital Group and real-world asset tokenization focus, while retail investors flock to fast-rising altcoins. Wall Street’s growing fascination with blockchain technology is starting to move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Polkadot is now emerging as a major focus. Known for its interoperability and security, Polkadot is positioning itself as one of the most attractive candidates for traditional finance institutions exploring decentralized finance. This newfound interest highlights a maturing ecosystem that is increasingly aligned with the needs of global capital markets. At the same time, other emerging projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are drawing huge attention, proving that investors are hungry for the next big opportunity in crypto. Polkadot Capital Group Targets Wall Street The launch of Polkadot Capital Group is one of the clearest signs of this shift. The initiative is designed to connect asset managers, brokers, and institutions with the Polkadot ecosystem, giving them tools and education to engage with its infrastructure. With regulatory clarity in the U.S. improving through measures like the GENIUS Act, institutions are preparing to deploy larger sums into blockchain. Polkadot’s strategy puts it in a prime position to become a trusted, compliant, and scalable platform for these flows of capital. Why Polkadot Stands Out Polkadot’s multichain architecture gives it an edge over single-chain competitors. Its Relay Chain and parachain system enable seamless communication across different blockchains, a crucial capability for institutions handling diverse asset classes. Real-world asset tokenization is at the forefront of this effort, with projections showing the market growing into trillions over the next decade. Polkadot’s infrastructure provides a secure and transparent way to bring illiquid assets such as real estate or commodities onto the blockchain. This focus extends to DeFi, staking, and exchange infrastructure, where Polkadot is showcasing solutions that…
The post Here’s How Blockchain Will Take Over the IPO Market in 5 Simple Steps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new 5-phase roadmap outlines the path from meme coins to fully tokenized, 24/7 stock markets The market is currently in phase two, with corporations piloting tokenized financial products The next major step, phase three, requires a clear legal and regulatory framework from lawmakers Blockchain advocate MartyParty has outlined a new five-phase roadmap detailing how blockchain-based IPOs could eventually replace traditional stock offerings. The framework shows a step-by-step path from early crypto experiments to a fully tokenized, 24/7 financial market. According to the roadmap, the market is already advancing through early milestones, with corporate experimentation paving the way for broader regulatory approval. Timeline for the adoption of tokenized blockchain based IPOs. Phase 1. Early testing – meme coins – public permissionless token launches to test the network and the trading launchpads, dex's and associated UIs. To get adoption, users and volume and fix bugs and test scale.Phase… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) August 23, 2025 Phase 1: Building the Foundations The journey began with experimentation. For the past several years, developers ha… The post Here’s How Blockchain Will Take Over the IPO Market in 5 Simple Steps appeared first on Coin Edition. Source: https://coinedition.com/tokenized-ipo-roadmap-future-of-finance/
Wall Street’s growing fascination with blockchain technology is starting to move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Polkadot is now emerging […] The post Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records appeared first on Coindoo.
The Hang Seng Index continued its strong rally last week and was hovering near its highest swing since November 2021. It has jumped to a high of $25,330 on Friday, up sharply from a low of $14,627, its lowest swing in 2022. The Hang Seng Index will react to new calls that Chinese stocks were in a bubble and top earnings by companies like Alibaba and BYD.Analyst warns of a Chinese stock market bubbleThe Hang Seng Index has been in a strong bull run in the past few months, mirroring the performance of other Chinese equities. For example, the China A50 Index rose to $14,800, its highest point since 2024.Similarly, the Shanghai Composite Index has jumpd to a decade high, while the CSI 300 Index is up by 20% from its lowest level in 2025. The surge happened even as the Chinese economy remained under pressure as the trade war with the United States continued. The US has placed a 30% tariff on most Chinese goods as the two countries negotiate for a better deal.At the same time, the country has failed to end the deflationary spiral that has rdd corporate pricing power. The most recent data showed that the consumer price index was flat in July, while another one revealed that the GDP deflator remained negative. Most importantly, there are signs that Chinese earnings are slowing down, with the forward earnings estimate falling 2.5% from its highest point this year. This performance, coupled with the intense competition in China, has pushed more investors to start warning of a stock market bubble. An analyst told Bloomberg:“Markets might be expecting, either correctly or incorrectly, that macroeconomic fundamentals will improve. But a bull market will not be sustainable if inflation remains close to 0% and corporate pricing power faces severe headwinds from weak domestic demand.”The other main reason why the Hang Seng Index is doing well is that analysts anticipate more stimulus from Beijing. Most importantly, following the collapse of the real estate sector, there are signs that wealthy Chinese are now investing in the stock market because of the lack of alternatives. Additionally, the rally is part of the ongoing surge in the global stock market. A closer look at top global indices, such as the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX, and the FTSE 100, reveals that they have all reached record highs.Top earnings aheadThe next major catalyst for the Hang Seng Index will be earnings by top companies lik Petrochina, Meituan, Ping An Insurance, Trip.com, Byd, Alibaba, CNOOC, ICBC, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, and Bank of Communications. These results, together with those by PDD, will provide more color on the performance of top companies in China. Alibaba’s earnings will provide more information on its business and the impact on AI. Hang Seng Index analysisHang Seng stock chart | Source: TradingViewThe weekly chart shows that the Hang Seng Index has rebounded in the past few years, moving from a low of H$14,627 in 2022 to H$25,340. It has formed a golden cross pattern as the 50-week and 200-week moving averages crossed each other.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator have all continued rising. Therefore, the stock will likely continue rising as bulls target the next psychological point at H$27,000.The post Hang Seng Index: bubble warnings ahead of Alibaba, ICBC, Byd earnings appeared first on Invezz
