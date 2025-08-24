2025-08-25 Monday

Powell Signals Potential Rate Cut, Market Reactions Analyzed

The post Powell Signals Potential Rate Cut, Market Reactions Analyzed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve signals potential September rate cut Bitcoin poised to benefit from monetary easing Increased investor interest expected in cryptocurrencies Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals a possible September rate cut in response to economic complexities, as reported by Nick Timiraos on August 24th. The potential rate change could impact financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, by modifying liquidity and investor behavior across sectors. Cryptocurrency Markets Poised for Impact from Fed Decisions With Bitcoin (BTC) currently priced at $114,914.85 and a market cap of $2.28 trillion, historical trends suggest that monetary easing could potentially boost demand for risk-assets like BTC. The cryptocurrency has witnessed slight fluctuations, with a 24-hour decline of 0.74% and a 7.94% increase over the past 60 days, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Its dominance stands at 57.41%, indicating continued investor interest despite recent trade volume drops by 37.30%. Insights by the Coincu research team suggest that Powell’s rate-cut signal is likely to bolster financial markets, promoting liquidity flows into assets perceived as higher-risk, such as cryptocurrencies. Historically, monetary policies signaling easing have triggered increased investor appetite for yield-bearing digital assets, potentially enhancing DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) metrics. “We remain committed to our data-dependent approach in assessing future policy adjustments.” — Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve (Source) Market Reactions and Future Outlook Did you know? Historically, monetary easing has often led to increased demand for cryptocurrencies as investors seek higher yields. Bitcoin’s current price reflects a significant market cap, indicating strong investor interest despite fluctuations in trading volume. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:35 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysts believe that the upcoming rate cut could create a favorable environment for cryptocurrencies, as investors look for alternative assets in a low-interest-rate scenario. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 14:39
A whale deposited 6.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a long BTC position

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 6.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a BTC long position with 20x leverage.
PANews2025/08/24 14:35
Polygon, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Predicted to Deliver 25x Gains in 2025 Forecasts

The post Polygon, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Predicted to Deliver 25x Gains in 2025 Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy as the market heads toward 2025. With predictions of strong rallies, analysts are paying close attention to Polygon (POL), XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. While Polygon and XRP are seen as steady players in the space, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being discussed as a rising star with bold projections of a possible jump. Together, these three are shaping up as the top crypto to invest in as analysts look ahead to the next wave of growth. Polygon Price Prediction Points to Steady Upside Polygon has built its name by solving Ethereum’s scaling challenges, giving users faster and cheaper transactions. This strength has made POL one of the most talked-about networks for DeFi and NFT projects. POL 7D price chart Analysts suggest Polygon price prediction could land around $1.30 to $1.55 by late 2025, with some models even hinting at a move past $3. This growth outlook has put Polygon on several lists of the best altcoins to buy, especially for investors targeting altcoins with high potential in the Ethereum ecosystem. With strong developer activity and expanding institutional attention, POL is consistently mentioned as one of the top crypto to invest in for the next market cycle. XRP 2025 Forecast Raises Hopes for Big Moves The XRP community is hyped up over potential ETF approval in 2025. Reports suggest an 85% to 98% chance of approval by October. Analysts believe this could drive XRP’s value to $25 or beyond, placing it among the best crypto to buy now for those seeking exposure to regulated institutional demand. The XRP 2025 forecast aligns with the idea that ETFs could trigger mainstream flows into the token, making it one of the altcoins with high potential for gains. MAGACOIN FINANCE Targets Breakout Growth MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 14:32
James Wynn Places 25x Ether Long as ETH Hits Fresh Highs Above $4,860

TLDR James Wynn’s 25x ETH long shows over $14,800 in unrealized gains as ETH hits $4,867. DOGE trade down nearly $1,900 despite Wynn’s $206K leveraged position. Wynn controls $345K in crypto trades using about $26.6K in equity. ETH rally fueled by ETF inflows and corporate treasury purchases exceeding $1.6B. High-leverage crypto trader James Wynn has [...] The post James Wynn Places 25x Ether Long as ETH Hits Fresh Highs Above $4,860 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/24 14:32
Unpacking Official Trump Coin’s Wild Ride and Why Arctic Pablo Coin’s Presale Is Electrifying

The post Unpacking Official Trump Coin’s Wild Ride and Why Arctic Pablo Coin’s Presale Is Electrifying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now: Expert take on Official Trump Coin price shocks and Arctic Pablo Coin’s juicy presale APY boost. Which cryptocurrency is making waves this week despite minor dips in the market? The official Trump Coin is trading around $8.95 after a 1.86% decline over the past seven days. With a robust 24-hour trading volume of $705,330,289, it continues to attract attention from financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain developers, and analysts searching for the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now.  Its spicy mix of political hype and raw momentum gives it meme-coin cat-like agility—jumpy and unpredictable. Meanwhile, Arctic Pablo Coin lurks on the icy sidelines—cool, structured, and promising juicy APY rewards that make even the boldest whales pause. This contrast highlights the difference between hype-fueled jumps and steady, structured staking growth—an authentic tug of war between moonshot mania and Arctic stability. A Roaring Comeback or Just Political Whisker-Tickling? Official Trump Coin’s recent price movement reflects a high-volatility pattern—reacting sharply to news, market trends, and trading activity. Currently hovering at $8.95, it has seen a 1.86% dip over the past week. While past highs were more dramatic, recent trading shows significant interest, with a 24-hour volume of $705,330,289, indicating strong market activity despite modest price fluctuations. Political branding fuels this—a marketing engine that gets more hype than a kitten chasing yarn. Yet that same hype can vanish if tweets go silent or the political spotlight dims. With whales and analysts watching every move, fear of a downside keeps trades cautious, but the coin purrs loudly when momentum revs up again. Cashing in on FOMO: What’s Next for the Cat That’s Clawed Its Way Up? Looking toward late 2025, some projections suggest the Official Trump Coin could bounce back into the teens if political drama…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 14:31
Official Trump Coin Price Prediction: Trading at $8.95 with 1.86% Dip, Showing Market Jitters as Arctic Pablo Presale Rockets to $3.5M

Which cryptocurrency is making waves this week despite minor dips in the market? The official Trump Coin is trading around […] The post Official Trump Coin Price Prediction: Trading at $8.95 with 1.86% Dip, Showing Market Jitters as Arctic Pablo Presale Rockets to $3.5M appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/24 14:30
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, August 24

Kaspa price has been lowkey over the past day, holding just above $0.090 after bouncing off lows near $0.088. Buyers are still stepping in whenever price dips, but every push higher is getting stopped short.  Right now, it feels like KAS is caught in a standoff between bulls trying to defend support and bears blocking
Coinstats2025/08/24 14:30
Ethereum fees op dieptepunt terwijl prijs nieuwe records breekt

Ethereum staat op een nieuw hoogtepunt, maar opvallend genoeg blijven de gas fees extreem laag. Terwijl de koers record na record verbreekt, zijn de transactiekosten op het netwerk gezakt naar het laagste niveau in jaren. Voor gebruikers is dat een zeldzaam ideaal scenario: hoge koers, lage kosten, net zoals recent... Het bericht Ethereum fees op dieptepunt terwijl prijs nieuwe records breekt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/24 14:30
Aboubakar Gakou Solidifies His Place Among Angola’s Basketball Elite

The post Aboubakar Gakou Solidifies His Place Among Angola’s Basketball Elite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aboubakar Gakou Of Angola Supplied/FIBA Africa The arenas in Namibe and Luanda have been electric every time Angola, hosts and now title favourites, took to the court in pursuit of their 12th FIBA AfroBasket Championship. Every rebound, every defensive stop, every shot is magnified, while any touch from their opponents is met with a chorus of boos from the crowd. The semifinal against Cameroon was no different. The game swung back and forth, with nine lead changes and 11 tied scores, each possession ratcheting up the tension. In the final seconds of the game, Angola’s place in the final came down to three free throws, taken by none other than Aboubaker Gakou. “In my mind, I was like, I just need to make one,” he shared with Forbes.com, recalling the tense moment. “I missed the first, made the second, and the coach told me to miss the third. That’s what happened.” The calm in his words belied the intensity of the situation and the journey it represented. From Late Starter to National Star KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 29: Aboubakar Pedro Gakou #15 of Petroleos De Luanda drives to the basket during the game against the Cape Town Tigers during the 2024 Basketball Africa League Playoffs on May 29, 2024 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nacer Talel/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images For a player who only picked up basketball at 17, Gakou’s ascent has been remarkable. Within a year, he earned a spot with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, one of Angola’s most storied clubs. Since joining in 2015, he has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 14:25
IRS Crypto Division Head Trish Turner Resigns After 3 Months

TLDR Trish Turner exits IRS crypto division just three months after taking the lead. Turner joins Crypto Tax Girl as tax director amid new crypto compliance needs. Her resignation follows prior departures from IRS crypto leadership roles. IRS continues to face staff turnover while shaping crypto tax enforcement. Trish Turner has stepped down as the [...] The post IRS Crypto Division Head Trish Turner Resigns After 3 Months appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/24 14:22
