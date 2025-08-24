MEXC börs
10 Best Cryptos to Buy Now — Ethereum, Stellar & SUI Plus Hidden Gem With 20,000% ROI
Crypto markets remain highly active as traders look beyond short-term volatility and focus on assets tied to institutional growth, whale activity, and major ecosystem upgrades. Below are the 10 best cryptos to buy now, including a hidden altcoin already tipped for a 20,000% ROI. Ethereum Whale Bets Big on the Next Move Ethereum tops the list of best cryptos to buy now after a whale opened a $16.35 million long position on ETH at $4,229. With Ethereum trading slightly above that level, even a modest 1% price move generates $163,000 in profit. Analysts highlight liquidity clusters around $4,336 that could make this trade highly profitable. As Ethereum stabilizes above key levels, investor confidence grows, placing it among the most closely watched assets. Stellar Upgrade and Institutional Push Stellar continues to attract attention among the best cryptos to buy now, thanks to its upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade designed to handle 5,000 transactions per second. On top of that, the Stellar Development Foundation recently backed UK-regulated Archax to drive tokenized money market funds. With real-world adoption accelerating after Franklin Templeton's $446M treasury tokenization in July, Stellar's mix of scalability and institutional partnerships is strengthening its place in the market. SUI Gains from RWA Integration SUI ranks as one of the best cryptos to buy now due to its progress in real-world asset integration. The launch of XAUm, a gold-backed token on Sui, connects the network directly with a $22 trillion global gold market. DeFi integrations and…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 15:32
Aktsia
Xai Sues Elon Musk’s xAI Over Trademark Infringement
Ethereum gaming network Xai has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's xAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of trademark infringement and unfair competition. The complaint was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday. It states that Musk's xAI has created market confusion that harmed the Xai brand.
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 15:27
Aktsia
Best Crypto Presales 2025 Before the Next Bull Rally
The race for the best crypto presales 2025 is heating up, and three names are pulling ahead of the pack — Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Cardano. Investors searching for the best altcoins to buy now are watching these projects closely as the next bull rally edges closer. Solana has built undeniable traction, Cardano is refining its governance model, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is grabbing attention with its patriotic incentives. Solana: Setting Records and Fueling Investor Confidence Solana has already reached a historic milestone by hitting 107,540 transactions per second on its mainnet. That number is more than just hype — it's proof of a network capable of handling large-scale demand. Institutional interest in Solana is also heating up. Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Grayscale, and Fidelity have all revised ETF applications that include staking options. Many analysts believe approval could come by late September 2025, which could align perfectly with the next major upswing in the market. When it comes to Solana price prediction 2025, optimistic projections are calling for a range of $500–$1,000 per SOL if adoption and institutional inflows continue. Investors searching for next bull rally altcoins have Solana firmly on their radar. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Star With Patriotic Rewards While Solana and Cardano are seasoned giants, the fresh spark comes from MAGACOIN FINANCE. The project is already creating a hype among those scanning for the best crypto presales 2025. The highlight is that investors are offered a 50% bonus with the code PATRIOT50X. That's fueling strong participation as market watchers anticipate MAGACOIN to be one of the top presales to buy heading into 2025. The token is building excitement with an entry…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 15:19
Aktsia
Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Cardano Ranked Top Presales to Buy Before Next Bull Rally
The race for the best crypto presales 2025 is heating up, and three names are pulling ahead of the pack
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/24 15:17
Aktsia
The Bitcoin Treasury Movement Rolls On — Here’s What’s New
The arms race to hold the most of the top crypto asset continues at full steam, seemingly unaffected by the recent price declines.
Aktsia
CryptoPotato
2025/08/24 15:13
Aktsia
Aave’s WLFI Deal Sparks Market Interest Despite Controversy
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aave-wlfi-partnership-controversies/
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 15:08
Aktsia
Ethereum-based gaming network Xai sues Musk's xAI for trademark infringement
PANews reported on August 24th that according to Cointelegraph, the Ethereum-based gaming network Xai has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, accusing it of trademark infringement and unfair competition. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Northern District Court of California, accuses Musk's xAI of causing widespread market confusion and damaging Xai's brand. Ex Populus, the Delaware corporation behind Xai, said it has been using the XAI trademark in U.S. commerce since June 2023, including through its blockchain gaming ecosystem and $XAI token. "This is a classic case of trademark infringement that requires court intervention to correct," the company said. According to the lawsuit, Ex Populus operates the Xai Ecosystem, which includes a blockchain network designed specifically for video games and digital transactions, providing infrastructure to support game logic, AI-driven decision-making, rewards, and data management across multiple applications.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/24 15:02
Aktsia
Ethereum Co-Founder Sounds Alarm on Censorship – But His Solution Sparks Controversy
In an August 22 post on X, Buterin outlined three strategies to reduce centralization risks: strengthening the public mempool, building
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/24 15:00
Aktsia
Tokenization of Real-World Assets — Why This Could Be a Trillion-Dollar Crypto Opportunity
The traditional cryptocurrency market has grown more mature than when it first started as a speculative market. Although much of the coverage early on centered around Bitcoin being digital gold and Ethereum being a smart contract pioneer, 2025 presents a powerful new narrative: the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). Analysts suggest that this industry can
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/24 15:00
Aktsia
Can we completely trust AI? No, but we can monitor it
When it comes to final decisions about health, our job or our kids, for example, would you trust and entrust AI to act on your behalf?
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/24 15:00
Aktsia
