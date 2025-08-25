2025-08-25 Monday

Metaplanet Adds $11.7 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Joins FTSE Japan Index

TLDR Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet purchased 103 BTC for $11.7 million, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC Company upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap status in FTSE Russell’s September review, gaining inclusion in FTSE Japan Index Metaplanet automatically added to FTSE All-World Index following Japan Index inclusion Company ranks seventh globally in public corporate bitcoin [...] The post Metaplanet Adds $11.7 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Joins FTSE Japan Index appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/25 14:10
Crypto News: Expectations For September Rate Cuts Drop Despite Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto News: Expectations For September Rate Cuts Drop Despite Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News: Expectations For September Rate Cuts Drop Despite Powell’s Speech | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-news-rate-cuts-powell/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 14:09
Swiss Heroine Riola Xhemaili AimingTo Knock Man United Out Of Europe

The post Swiss Heroine Riola Xhemaili AimingTo Knock Man United Out Of Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Switzerland’s midfielder #07 Riola Xhemaili celebrates at the end of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group A football match between Finland and Switzerland at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The player who scored perhaps the most important goal in the Swiss women’s team’s history now believes PSV can shock Manchester United and knock them out of Europe this week. Last month, Riola Xhemaili was brought on as a late substitute by UEFA Women’s Euro hosts Switzerland in their decisive final group stage match against Finland in Geneva. Trailing by a single goal, the Swiss were seconds away from becoming the first host nation to fail to qualify for the knockout stages in 20 years. Deep into stoppage time, the 22-year-old adeptly steered in a driven cross from the right and altered the course of her country’s fortunes. As a result of the goal, Switzerland qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time ever and it ensured that local interest in the competition was sustained. Ultimately, the tournament broke the attendance records of the previous edition in England three years earlier. Unsurprisingly, Xhemaili told me that goal was the best moment of her career to date. “You have a home Euro, a sold-out stadium, scoring for your country to bring them into the quarter-final – it’s something that just happens once. I was running to my family, I saw them and I was just really, really happy. It was kind of like a movie, I would say, a really good movie.” GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – JULY 10: Riola Xhemaili of Switzerland celebrates towards fans after scoring her team’s first goal during the UEFA Women’s EURO…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 14:08
Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act

The post Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Regulation: Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoin Regulation: Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoin-regulation-uncertainty/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 14:07
A whale bought 2.94 million VIRTUAL tokens, spending 785 ETH

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 785 ETH worth US$3.76 million to purchase 2.94 million VIRTUAL at a price of US$1.28.
PANews2025/08/25 14:06
Chainlink, SBI Group partner to boost digital asset adoption

The post Chainlink, SBI Group partner to boost digital asset adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink and Japan’s SBI Group have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial products across global markets. Summary SBI and Chainlink partner to advance tokenized assets in Japan and APAC. CCIP to enable cross-chain RWAs, PvP settlements, and stablecoin transparency. SBI cited strong demand for tokenized securities, with 76% of surveyed institutions planning to invest despite infrastructure gaps. According to an Aug. 25 press release, SBI, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates with more than $200 billion in assets, will work with Chainlink (LINK) to roll out institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenized assets. The partnership builds on growing demand in Japan. 76% of financial institutions surveyed by SBI Digital Asset Holdings stated they intend to invest in tokenized securities due to cost savings and efficiency improvements. Fixing adoption barrier using Chainkink The absence of scalable, secure, and compliant infrastructure has been a significant obstacle despite growing interest. By utilizing Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, the partnership seeks to unlock cross-chain tokenized real-world assets including bonds and real estate. Additionally, the integration will increase liquidity, facilitate more effective fund administration, and bring fund net asset value data onchain. The partnership will also use Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve to ensure stablecoin reserve transparency while investigating new settlement techniques, such as payment versus payment for foreign exchange and cross-border transactions. Expanding SBI and Chainlink partnership Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said SBI’s adoption of the protocol validates its role as the standard for secure and compliant institutional transactions. SBI chief executive officer Yoshitaka Kitao added that the partnership combines Chainlink’s leading interoperability solutions with SBI’s financial expertise to drive mainstream adoption. The two companies have previously worked together. Under Singapore’s Project Guardian, SBI Digital Markets, Chainlink, and UBS Asset Management tested automated fund administration in 2023, demonstrating early success in use cases…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 14:04
Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets

The intersection of traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain technology heralds a promising avenue for growth in the cryptocurrency sector, particularly through the lens of Real World Assets (RWA). Industry leaders like Animoca Brands suggest that integrating RWAs with blockchain can unlock formidable opportunities that might revolutionize both the financial and crypto ecosystems. Unlocking Potential with [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 14:01
Best Crypto Presale 2025 Right Now: Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon & MAGACOIN Finance Steal the Spotlight

As 2025 approaches, crypto presales are booming and investors are on the lookout for projects that will deliver massive gains. Big names like Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon are making headlines. Meanwhile, MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming more and more a name to watch for one of the best presales of 2023. According to analysts, it is becoming […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto Presale 2025 Right Now: Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon & MAGACOIN Finance Steal the Spotlight
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:00
SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

SPX6900 surged to $1.5 as retail bought the dip but whales profit realization slowed down the uptrend.
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:00
Stablecoin Regulation: Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Regulation: Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act The world of digital finance is constantly evolving, yet one critical area continues to grapple with unresolved questions: stablecoin regulation. Despite legislative efforts like the U.S. GENIUS Act, a leading voice in the banking sector, Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long, suggests that significant uncertainty still looms. Her recent remarks underscore the complex landscape financial institutions and fintechs face when dealing with stablecoins. What’s Stirring the Waters in Stablecoin Regulation? Caitlin Long, a respected figure in the digital asset space, recently shared her insights on CNBC, as reported by Wu Blockchain. She pointed out that the GENIUS Act, while a step forward, has not fully addressed several fundamental issues. These unresolved questions are crucial for the seamless integration of stablecoins into the traditional financial system. Specifically, Long highlighted the ongoing debate around whether traditional banks can issue tokenized deposits. Tokenized deposits are essentially digital representations of traditional bank deposits on a blockchain, offering potential for faster, more efficient transactions. However, the regulatory framework for these is still unclear. Moreover, the level of capital banks must hold when dealing with stablecoins remains ambiguous. This uncertainty creates hesitation and impacts how financial institutions approach these digital assets. Long also noted compliance shortfalls among crypto-focused fintech firms, indicating a need for clearer guidelines across the board. Unpacking the GENIUS Act: A Step Towards Stablecoin Regulation? Enacted in mid-July, the GENIUS Act was indeed designed to bring more structure to the stablecoin industry. Its provisions aim to enhance transparency and stability, which are vital for investor confidence. Here are some key requirements introduced by the Act: Federal Licensing: Stablecoin issuers must obtain federal licenses, ensuring they operate under specific legal frameworks. 1-to-1 Reserve Backing: Issuers are mandated to maintain full 1-to-1 reserve backing for their stablecoins, meaning each digital coin is fully collateralized by an equivalent amount of fiat currency or other liquid assets. Annual Audits: Issuers with a market capitalization exceeding $50 billion must undergo annual audits, adding a layer of scrutiny and accountability. Oversight for Foreign Entities: The Act includes compliance and oversight rules for foreign entities involved in stablecoin issuance, extending its reach beyond domestic players. While these measures are commendable for establishing a baseline for stablecoin regulation, Long’s perspective suggests they haven’t entirely resolved the underlying complexities. Persistent Hurdles in Effective Stablecoin Regulation Despite the GENIUS Act’s introduction, critical areas of uncertainty persist. Caitlin Long emphasized the need for regulators to clarify liability for interbank transfers of tokenized deposits. Currently, banks face restrictions on sharing customer information, which complicates these transfers. Enabling secure information sharing could significantly reduce compliance costs, especially for regional lenders. This is a crucial point because lower compliance burdens can foster greater adoption and innovation. The lack of clear guidance on these operational aspects continues to be a major hurdle for effective stablecoin regulation and broader acceptance. Without definitive answers on issues like capital requirements and interbank liability, financial institutions find it challenging to fully embrace stablecoins. This hesitation, in turn, slows down the potential for growth and innovation within the digital asset ecosystem. Why Clear Stablecoin Regulation is Crucial for Growth Achieving comprehensive and clear stablecoin regulation is not just about compliance; it’s about unlocking immense potential. When regulations are unambiguous, it: Reduces Costs: Banks and fintechs can operate with greater certainty, lowering legal and operational expenses. Boosts Innovation: Clear rules provide a stable environment for developing new products and services around stablecoins. Enhances Trust: Robust regulation protects consumers and fosters confidence in digital assets, encouraging wider adoption. Promotes Stability: A well-regulated market is less prone to volatility and systemic risks, benefiting the entire financial system. Ultimately, addressing these lingering questions will pave the way for stablecoins to fulfill their promise as a stable, efficient, and integral part of the future financial landscape. In conclusion, while the GENIUS Act represents a significant step in establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, the insights from industry leaders like Custodia Bank’s Caitlin Long highlight that the journey towards comprehensive clarity is far from over. Addressing the nuanced challenges of tokenized deposits, capital requirements, and interbank liability will be crucial for the stablecoin industry to truly flourish and integrate seamlessly into the global financial system. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the GENIUS Act? A1: The GENIUS Act, enacted in mid-July, is a U.S. law requiring stablecoin issuers to obtain federal licenses, maintain full 1-to-1 reserve backing, undergo annual audits for larger issuers, and comply with oversight rules for foreign entities. Q2: Who is Caitlin Long and what is Custodia Bank? A2: Caitlin Long is the CEO of Custodia Bank, a Wyoming-based special purpose depository institution (SPDI) focused on serving the digital asset industry. She is a prominent advocate for clear cryptocurrency regulation. Q3: What are tokenized deposits? A3: Tokenized deposits are digital representations of traditional bank deposits recorded on a blockchain. They aim to combine the stability of bank deposits with the efficiency and programmability of blockchain technology. Q4: Why is regulatory clarity for stablecoins important? A4: Clear stablecoin regulation is crucial because it reduces compliance costs, encourages institutional adoption, fosters innovation, enhances market stability, and protects consumers, ultimately enabling the industry’s growth. Q5: What are the main unresolved issues concerning stablecoin regulation, according to Caitlin Long? A5: According to Caitlin Long, key unresolved issues include whether banks can issue tokenized deposits, the specific capital requirements for holding stablecoins, compliance shortfalls among crypto fintechs, and clarifying liability for interbank transfers of tokenized deposits. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable analysis on the evolving world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest stablecoin regulation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation institutional adoption. This post Stablecoin Regulation: Why Custodia CEO Caitlin Long Sees Persistent Uncertainty Despite GENIUS Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:00
