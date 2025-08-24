2025-08-25 Monday

BlockDAG’s X1 Mining App Hits 2.5M Users and Changes the Game for Global Crypto Access

BlockDAG’s X1 Mining App Hits 2.5M Users and Changes the Game for Global Crypto Access

The post BlockDAG’s X1 Mining App Hits 2.5M Users and Changes the Game for Global Crypto Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockDAG’s X1 app makes crypto mining mobile and accessible. With 2.5M users and $381M raised, here’s why it could change the future of blockchain mining. For a long time, crypto mining felt out of reach for most people. It required expensive rigs, technical knowledge, and high electricity usage. That shut out anyone who didn’t have deep pockets or a strong tech background. But BlockDAG has flipped that script with the X1 mining app. It lets anyone with a smartphone take part; no wires, no hardware, and no setup required. Just open the app, start mining BDAG, and watch your balance grow. That simple approach is exactly why it has taken off. Over 2.5 million users are now mining through their phones. BlockDAG has taken something once seen as complicated and turned it into an entry point for everyday users. For many, this is the first time crypto has felt genuinely accessible. And that access is now growing at a global scale. Mining Without Borders: X1’s Role in Expanding Global Participation The numbers tell one story, but the distribution tells another. BlockDAG’s X1 isn’t just growing in size. It’s growing in reach. Because it doesn’t rely on hardware or location, users from all over the world, especially from regions typically excluded from mining, are able to join in. This wider spread helps reduce the centralization often seen in crypto mining. Rather than massive operations in select countries, X1 spreads access evenly. That’s good for the health of the network and great for those who’ve never had a way in before. The app also connects with BlockDAG’s upcoming Cold Wallet feature. This makes it easy to hold onto what you’ve mined, without needing to move funds elsewhere. It’s a full-cycle solution that starts with mobile mining and ends with simple,…
AVAX at a crossroads: Bulls build momentum, but sellers resist

AVAX at a crossroads: Bulls build momentum, but sellers resist

AVAX gains momentum as the altcoin edges toward a breakout after months of consolidation.
Analyst Predicts $7–$8 XRP Price in a ‘Few Weeks’

Analyst Predicts $7–$8 XRP Price in a ‘Few Weeks’

XRP is sitting around $3.01 today, down just over 2% in the last 24 hours. It hasn’t been making any big moves lately, but traders are watching closely as the token hovers near the $3 mark. The market overall has been quieter too, which makes calls for big rallies stand out even more. One of
BlockDAG’s X1 App Is Turning Millions of Phones Into Mining Tools: 2.5M People Already On Board!

BlockDAG’s X1 App Is Turning Millions of Phones Into Mining Tools: 2.5M People Already On Board!

For a long time, crypto mining felt out of reach for most people. It required expensive rigs, technical knowledge, and […] The post BlockDAG’s X1 App Is Turning Millions of Phones Into Mining Tools: 2.5M People Already On Board! appeared first on Coindoo.
JoggAI Unveils Multilingual AI Avatars with ElevenLabs Collaboration

JoggAI Unveils Multilingual AI Avatars with ElevenLabs Collaboration

The post JoggAI Unveils Multilingual AI Avatars with ElevenLabs Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 23, 2025 20:08 JoggAI, in partnership with ElevenLabs, introduces AvatarX, a multilingual AI avatar model, enhancing global video creation with expressive, emotion-rich avatars. In a significant development for video content creators, JoggAI has partnered with ElevenLabs to launch its latest AI avatar model, AvatarX. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way multilingual, emotion-rich videos are created, according to ElevenLabs. Powering Advanced AI Avatars ElevenLabs, renowned for its advanced voice technologies, plays a crucial role in this initiative. By integrating their voice solutions with JoggAI’s foundational avatar models, the partnership has birthed highly expressive and versatile AI avatars. These avatars are designed to engage audiences more deeply and creatively, making them ideal for creators and businesses worldwide seeking to enhance their video content. Commitment to Innovation Anbang Xu, the founder of JoggAI, emphasized the value of this collaboration, stating, “Working with ElevenLabs means collaborating with a market-leader voice product that continues to iterate and improve.” JoggAI’s partnership with ElevenLabs reflects its commitment to delivering top-tier AI avatar video experiences through continuous product development and alliances with leading technology providers. The launch of AvatarX marks a new era in AI-driven video content, offering high-quality, versatile, and language-flexible options for creators. This innovation is anticipated to broaden the storytelling capabilities of creators globally, enabling them to reach and engage with wider audiences more effectively. Industry Implications and Future Prospects The introduction of these lifelike avatars could have far-reaching implications for various sectors, including entertainment, education, and marketing. As AI technology continues to advance, the potential applications for such avatars are vast, offering new ways for businesses and individuals to interact with their audiences. With the backing of ElevenLabs’ sophisticated voice technology, JoggAI’s AvatarX is poised to set a new standard in…
Ensuring Safety: A Comprehensive Framework for AI Voice Agents

Ensuring Safety: A Comprehensive Framework for AI Voice Agents

The post Ensuring Safety: A Comprehensive Framework for AI Voice Agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 23, 2025 19:08 Explore the safety framework for AI voice agents, focusing on ethical behavior, compliance, and risk mitigation, as detailed by ElevenLabs. Ensuring the safety and ethical behavior of AI voice agents is becoming increasingly crucial as these technologies become more integrated into daily life. According to ElevenLabs, a comprehensive safety framework is necessary to monitor and evaluate AI voice agents’ behavior, ensuring they operate within predefined ethical and compliance standards. Evaluation Criteria and Monitoring The framework employs a system of general evaluation criteria, utilizing a ‘LLM-as-a-judge’ approach to automatically review and classify agent interactions. This process assesses whether AI voice agents adhere to predefined system prompt guardrails, such as maintaining a consistent role and persona, responding appropriately, and avoiding sensitive topics. The evaluation ensures that agents respect functional boundaries, privacy, and compliance rules, with results displayed on a dashboard for continuous monitoring. Pre-Production Red Teaming Simulations Before deploying AI voice agents, ElevenLabs recommends red teaming simulations. These stress tests are designed to probe the agents’ limits and reveal potential weaknesses by simulating user prompts that challenge the agent’s guardrails. This helps identify edge cases and unintended outputs, ensuring the AI’s behavior aligns with safety and compliance expectations. Simulations are conducted using structured prompts and custom evaluation criteria, confirming that the agents are production-ready. Live Moderation and Safety Testing Incorporating live message-level moderation, the framework offers real-time intervention if an agent is about to breach predefined content guidelines. Although currently focused on blocking sexual content involving minors, the moderation scope can be expanded based on client requirements. A phased approach is suggested for safety testing, including defining red teaming tests, conducting manual test calls, setting evaluation criteria, running simulations, and iterating on the process until consistent results are…
A whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL

A whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL with 3x leverage.
Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam

Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam

Scammers keep targeting EIP-7702 upgraded addresses, with the latest victim losing $1.54 million
Fed’s Rate Cut Strategy Faces Market Skepticism Amid Wealth Gap Concerns

Fed’s Rate Cut Strategy Faces Market Skepticism Amid Wealth Gap Concerns

The post Fed’s Rate Cut Strategy Faces Market Skepticism Amid Wealth Gap Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve’s stance on rate cuts influences market dynamics and wealth distribution. Market expects less aggressive cuts than proposed by political figures. Asset ownership disparities highlight evolving financial landscape. The Kobeissi Letter revealed an impending divergence in Federal Reserve policy as it resists aggressive rate cuts advocated by President Trump amidst historic wealth inequality in the U.S. This market shift may influence asset prices, stimulating environments for crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum amid emerging macroeconomic conditions and asset ownership dynamics. Fed’s Global Lag: Comparisons and Market Expectations Analysts have observed a noticeable shift in the Federal Reserve’s policy, marking an end to a four-year stance, and signaling changes in interest rates. Adam Kobeissi from The Kobeissi Letter remarked, “The Fed just made a major shift in policy: For the last 4+ years, the Fed has been…“. President Trump calls for aggressive response, although the market remains uncertain if the Fed will execute rate cuts as severe as the proposed 300 basis points. Chairman Powell, with eight months left in his term, plays a critical role as the Fed lags behind global counterparts in rate adjustments. In May, central banks worldwide cut rates 15 times, establishing a rapid rate-cutting pace. Adam Kobeissi has taken note of President Trump’s demands for lower rates and the significant policy shifts under current leadership. The market’s focus is on the Federal Reserve’s strategies. A less aggressive approach than desired by political voices creates uncertainties about asset distribution and monetary policies. The Fed’s delayed action compared to other central banks influences both traditional and digital asset markets. Recent reports also highlight substantial wealth disparity, noting that the wealthiest 0.1% of Americans now control wealth over 5.5 times that of the poorest 50%. Asset holders remain concerned about these continuing inequalities. Community reactions to…
Central Bank of Brazil Dismisses Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Implementation

Central Bank of Brazil Dismisses Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Implementation

The post Central Bank of Brazil Dismisses Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Implementation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During the first congressional public hearing on a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal in Brazil, Luís Guilherme Siciliano, head of the International Reserves Department at the central bank, said that adopting the bill would increase risks to the nation’s reserve portfolio. Central Bank of Brazil Argues Holding Bitcoin Would Increase Foreign Reserve Risks The Central Bank […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/central-bank-of-brazil-dismisses-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-implementation/
