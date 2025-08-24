BlockDAG’s X1 Mining App Hits 2.5M Users and Changes the Game for Global Crypto Access

Crypto News BlockDAG's X1 app makes crypto mining mobile and accessible. With 2.5M users and $381M raised, here's why it could change the future of blockchain mining. For a long time, crypto mining felt out of reach for most people. It required expensive rigs, technical knowledge, and high electricity usage. That shut out anyone who didn't have deep pockets or a strong tech background. But BlockDAG has flipped that script with the X1 mining app. It lets anyone with a smartphone take part; no wires, no hardware, and no setup required. Just open the app, start mining BDAG, and watch your balance grow. That simple approach is exactly why it has taken off. Over 2.5 million users are now mining through their phones. BlockDAG has taken something once seen as complicated and turned it into an entry point for everyday users. For many, this is the first time crypto has felt genuinely accessible. And that access is now growing at a global scale. Mining Without Borders: X1's Role in Expanding Global Participation The numbers tell one story, but the distribution tells another. BlockDAG's X1 isn't just growing in size. It's growing in reach. Because it doesn't rely on hardware or location, users from all over the world, especially from regions typically excluded from mining, are able to join in. This wider spread helps reduce the centralization often seen in crypto mining. Rather than massive operations in select countries, X1 spreads access evenly. That's good for the health of the network and great for those who've never had a way in before. The app also connects with BlockDAG's upcoming Cold Wallet feature. This makes it easy to hold onto what you've mined, without needing to move funds elsewhere. It's a full-cycle solution that starts with mobile mining and ends with simple,…